Only have a minute? Listen instead

Republicans draw support

Your Nov. 3 edition contains a piece by Mr. Beto Conde that blames the Republican Party for opposing current gun laws but fails to mention that the last time Republicans owned all three branches was 2004-2007 and the Democrats 2009-2011 under Obama!

In our history, both parties have had their moments. The most recent under Obama. Conde fails to mention that DACA, gun control and a litany of other issues that could help all Americans could have been fixed! Shamefully, they were not!

I have to remind myself that this is an opinion piece by Mr. Conde. He is very quick to attack conservatives and insults our intelligence by spewing his accusations that we are like sheep following blindly behind our preferred leader! No, we may be getting up in age but we are not deaf, dumb and blind! We can see through sleepy Joe, Hunter and Mr. Conde!

Ernest Gorena

Brownsville

Book touted

I just finished reading Cassidy Hutchinson’s book “Enough.” Here’s what the courageous and principled young lady had to say after being told by a Trump lawyer that not cooperating with the Jan. 6 investigating committee was best for everyone:

“‘Everyone’ did not include the tens of millions of Americans who had been lied to about the results of a free, fair, and democratic election; it did not include the families of law enforcement officers who had lost their lives defending the Capitol from the mob Trump had called to Washington. ‘Everyone’ did not include the lawmakers, staff, and journalists who feared for their lives as rioters bludgeoned their way into the building. It did not include the investigators who were being stonewalled by former colleagues of mine who dismissed the investigation as a politically motivated witch hunt.

‘Everyone’ who would benefit from my ceasing to cooperate with the Investigating Committee was limited to people in Trump World whose personal interests could be affected by my testimony. In less than twenty-four hours, they would all find out that I was no longer protecting ‘everyone.’ I found my way out.”

“Here (Hutchinson) was all by herself, twenty-five years old, in front of the whole country. In the scheme of things, she’s nobody. And yet such people can upend empires. She showed a lot more guts than the men of that White House.” — Peggy Noonan, The Wall Street Journal.

“In this age of political cowardice and self-dealing, it can be easy to forget that public service is supposed to be a noble calling. … Cassidy Hutchinson reminded us of what that looks like.” — Michelle Cottle, The New York Times.

“(Hutchinson’s) superiors — men many years older — a number of them are hiding behind executive privilege, anonymity, and intimidation. But her bravery and patriotism … were awesome to behold. Little girls all across this great nation are seeing what it really means to love this country and what it really means to be a patriot.” — Liz Cheney, former U.S, representative.

Italo J. Zarate

Brownsville

LETTERS — We welcome your letters and commentary. Submissions must include the writer’s full name, address and daytime telephone number for verification. Letters of 200 words or fewer will be given preference. Submissions may be edited for length, grammar and clarity. Letters may be mailed to P.O Box 3267, McAllen, Texas 78502-3267, or emailed to [email protected].