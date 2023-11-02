Only have a minute? Listen instead

Representative draws criticism

Monica De La Cruz is my current congresswoman for District 15, from whom I recently received a text message that “she was coming out” — and if I didn’t chip in at least $5 to help her and Republicans solve the border crisis — our country is finished — and it’s all thanks to Joe Biden!

My congresswoman’s text also implies that my district is not safe, but I certainly don’t feel that way as I’ve lived in the RGV for more than 25 years. In addition, McAllen in February 2023 is cited as one of the safest cities to live in the country, according to the SmartAsset financial website, as well as #3 of the most affordable cities in 2023 to plant your roots by msn.com and others.

Isn’t my congresswoman’s political/campaign office in the city of McAllen?

Is Ms. De La Cruz spreading alarmist rhetoric like other current Republicans about the border and its safety solely to raise funds for her upcoming reelection Is her rhetoric and that of other Republicans causing the chaos on the border as they yell, “open borders” by sending a “false message?”

It’s time a qualified progressive candidate is elected. Michelle Vallejo is the alternate candidate for Texas District 15 who deserves our research, recognition and vote for a better and more qualified congresswoman.

Elections matter!

Diane Teter

Edinburg

Republicans draw attack

The Republican Party continues to serve the National Rifle Association. The rest of the world thinks gun laws in America are insane. Some 84% of American citizens want gun regulations, but Republican politicians legally bribed by the NRA don’t want to change the laws. They want to keep campaign money coming from the NRA.

Mass killings all over the country are done with AR-15 or other military style weapons. An AR-15 is a weapon of war manufactured specifically to kill as many people as quickly as possible. The bullets are specially manufactured to make mass destruction when they come in contact with human flesh. Photos of the children murdered in Uvalde and other places killed by AR-15s are so horrible that many were unrecognizable and have never been made public.

The Republican Party recently elected an election denier to be speaker of the House of Representatives. In other words they chose a leader who doesn’t agree with our constitutional process of selecting our leaders. He lead the movement in the House that voted against the certification of President Joe Biden’s legal election.

Republicans apparently have shunned the concept of the rule of law. They want to follow only the laws that benefit their ideology.

Now in the wake of the mass killing of 18 citizens in Maine, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, has declared that now is not the time to consider legislation on gun regulation. This a perfect example of the insanity of these Republican politicians.

These self-serving politicians who are routinely legally bribed by special interests need to be voted out. We need to end the insanity. Vote for candidates who actually care about all our citizens.

Beto Conde

Rancho Viejo

