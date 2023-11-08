Only have a minute? Listen instead

Prepare for another 9/11

America needs to get ready for another 9/11. We were warned before the first 9/11 and ignored the warnings. George W. Bush said the USA would support Israel, no matter what they did. The rest is history.

Antony Blinken and Joe Biden said we always have Israel’s back. What will today’s Arab freedom fighters do to the USA? Israel will not be forced into a two-state solution and the USA will be held responsible. Bush never accepted responsibility. Will Biden or the next president?

The GOP are becoming very open about their hatred of Jews. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed Jews for the wildfires in California. Christian nationalists oppose anything Jewish. White nationalists also hate Jews. The KKK hates anybody who is gay, LBGT, not white, Protestant Christian and natural-born American.

The GOP speaker of the House supported the violent overthrow of the U.S. government. He is a MAGA Republican and devout Southern Baptist. He believes that his religious beliefs should trump the U.S. Constitution. He wants our country to have the punishment for sinners that Iran does.

If you don’t have enough people to hate, attend a more conservative church. Or, you can be a liberal and get religion out of government.

Hank Shiver

Mission

All firearms can’t be taken

Vaughn Cox’s letter dated Nov. 4 says, “Getting guns out of our society is the only way to put an end to senseless mass shootings.”

There are 361 million guns in circulation in America according to the website “thetrace.org.”

How could 361 million guns be confiscated? Personally, I don’t think that could ever happen. If it did, then Dinesh D’Souza’s documentary about America becoming a “police state” would have even more meaning than it already has.

How can any new gun laws prevent criminals and the mentally ill from having access to firearms?

I do not believe any new gun law(s) could prevent criminals and the mentally ill from having access to firearms. There is a way, though, to reduce these senseless killings. For example: Any criminal who commits a crime with a gun is automatically sentenced to life in prison without parole, or perhaps receive a death sentence depending on the severity of the crime. And the seriously mentally ill should be hospitalized until (and if) they are judged safe to be released to the public. There was a time not too long ago when we locked up the seriously mentally ill. Why did it end? Putting them on the streets like we do today does not help them or the public.

The Second Amendment to our Constitution was written so American citizens have the right to defend themselves with a firearm against a totalitarian government.

If we give up our firearms America as our Founding Fathers intended us to be would cease to exist.

The AR-15 style rifle Mr. Cox obviously is referencing is not a “weapon of war.” It does, though, look like the weapon of war, the M-16, which I used in Vietnam. The difference is that the M-16 can shoot automatic, meaning one trigger pull can discharge all the bullets in the magazine. The AR-15 shoots exactly like one’s father’s or grandfather’s semi-automatic deer rifle. It takes one pull/squeeze of the trigger to fire one round. It cannot be fired in automatic position like a “weapon of war,” the M-16.

Darrell Williams Sr.

McAllen

