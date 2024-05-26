Home RGVSports Baseball Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial advance into the elite 8 after series victory... RGVSportsBaseballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial advance into the elite 8 after series victory over Kerrville By Joel Martinez - May 26, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen Memorial catcher Lukas Cabrera (12) attempts to tag Kerrville Tivy runner Robert Johnson (23) at home plate in a Region IV-5A Semifinal series playoff game 2 at Cabaniss Field on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Erik Serrano (23) reacts to his strike against Kerrville Tivy in a Region IV-5A Semifinal series playoff game 3 at Cabaniss Field on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Daniel Flores (17) celebrates his home run hit against Kerrville Tivy in a Region IV-5A Semifinal series playoff game 2 at Cabaniss Field on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Kane Coy (13) pitches against Kerrville Tivy in a Region IV-5A Semifinal series playoff game 3 at Cabaniss Field on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial teammates celebrate in the middle of the field after their victory over Kerrville Tivy in a Region IV-5A Semifinal series playoff game 3 at Cabaniss Field on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial fans celebrate in the stands after their victory against Kerrville Tivy in a Region IV-5A Semifinal series playoff game 3 at Cabaniss Field on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Eloy Lozano (34) hits against Kerrville Tivy in a Region IV-5A Semifinal series playoff game 2 at Cabaniss Field on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Daniel Flores (17) celebrates at home plate after scoring against Kerrville Tivy in a Region IV-5A Semifinal series playoff game 2 at Cabaniss Field on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Kane Coy (13) fields the ball in the outfield against Kerrville Tivy in a Region IV-5A Semifinal series playoff game 2 at Cabaniss Field on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Jose Rivera (22) comes home against Kerrville Tivy in a Region IV-5A Semifinal series playoff game 2 at Cabaniss Field on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Jacob Sanchez (9) jumps back the first base against Kerrville Tivy in a Region IV-5A Semifinal series playoff game 2 at Cabaniss Field on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Kane Coy (13) collides with Kerrville Tivy catcher Tanner Beck (15) during a dash for home plate in a Region IV-5A Semifinal series playoff game 2 at Cabaniss Field on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Marching On: McAllen Memorial wins Game 3 vs. Kerrville Tivy, advances to Elite 8 History! Harlingen South wins regional title; Valley sends two to state Weslaco High smashes Brennan to advance to State Photo Gallery: La Joya is dropped after losing to SA Johnson in Semifinal series play La Joya falls in regional semis vs. SA Johnson