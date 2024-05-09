Home Media Photo Gallery: Rivas Primary Discovery Academy wins the HEB Excellence award MediaPhotoPublicationsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Rivas Primary Discovery Academy wins the HEB Excellence award By Joel Martinez - May 9, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Student Ayleen Perez sorts out different toy vehicles in the classroom at Rivas Primary Discovery Academy after winning the HEB Excellence award for early childhood education Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Student Jareteny Solis wares eye protection as she looks over certain objects in the classroom at Rivas Primary Discovery Academy after winning the HEB Excellence award for early childhood education Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Students observe ducks in a small pool at Rivas Primary Discovery Academy after winning the HEB Excellence award for early childhood education Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Student at Rivas Primary Discovery Academy watch two duck in a small swimming pool after winning the HEB Excellence award for early childhood education Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Students listen in class at Rivas Primary Discovery Academy after winning the HEB Excellence award for early childhood education Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Students sort as they learn at Rivas Primary Discovery Academy after winning the HEB Excellence award for early childhood education Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Students wok in the classroom at Rivas Primary Discovery Academy after winning the HEB Excellence award for early childhood education Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A saying is displayed on the wall in the hallways of Rivas Primary Discovery Academy after winning the HEB Excellence award for early childhood education Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Student Royalty Pena play cooks in a classroom at Rivas Primary Discovery Academy after winning the HEB Excellence award for early childhood education Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Student Andrea Gonzalez uses a toy magnifying glass in the class room at Rivas Primary Discovery Academy after winning the HEB Excellence award for early childhood education Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) The check for winning the HEB Excellence award for early childhood education is display in the front office at Rivas Primary Discovery Academy on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Instructor Alicia Chavez Rivas talks about what happens in the classroom in her classroom at Primary Discovery Academy after winning the HEB Excellence award for early childhood education Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Abused infant airlifted to hospital; Edinburg family charged Photo Gallery: Final journey home McAllen Marine welcomed home by family, supporters two weeks after death Donna voters approve bridge bond election Hidalgo man dies in early morning crash in McAllen; passenger hospitalized