Harlingen South’s strong start and pitching takes Game 1

HARLINGEN — Harlingen South picked up runs early and pitcher Lexi Sandoval had a strong outing in the circle against Corpus Christi Carroll to win Game 1 at Harlingen South 9-3 Thursday night.

The series heads to Cabaniss in Corpus Christi for Game 2 at 6:30 p.m. Friday. If needed, the series would come back to Harlingen on Saturday. The Hawk fans packed the house Thursday evening, with many people having to stand.

Sandoval only gave up five hits in six innings pitched and was perfect until she gave up a home run in the top of fourth to Tigers pitcher Clarissa Valdez with two outs. Valdez also hit a two-run homer in the sixth.

Harlingen South’s Amira Rodriguez came in for the save in the seventh. Sandoval finished with 5 strikeouts.

“Lexi has been doing this all season long, being able to go the distance, throw certain pitches that we want her to make and it is a beautiful thing knowing she can rely on her teammates and have Amira Rodriguez come close it out,” Harlingen South head coach Joey Rios said.

Rios praised outfielder Kara Jensen for a terrific catch in the sixth. Fellow outfielder Jaylin Mata also had a solid game in the outfield as did Lauren Gonzalez.

“There was no play that we were not communicating and it was just a random catch,” Jensen said. “Our communication has come along way and I am grateful for my outfield crew.”

Harlingen South scored sporadically, something Rios hopes to clean up in Game 2 in Corpus. The Hawks always had the Tigers on their back foot as nearly every inning had runners in scoring positions.

The Hawks scored two in the fifth with RBIs from Rodriguez and Raelynn Grimaldo. Mata could have ended the game but her well hit shot into the outfield was caught and so was Rodriguez at second to end the inning.

Harlingen South put five in the second when Natalie Martinez walked, Jensen got on with a bunt, Haley Vazquez also was safe on a but and scored a run because of it. Future OLLU player Yezenia Perez singled and then Sandoval helped her cause by driving in two runs.

Mata drove in Rodriguez and Perez in the first after they reached with singles.

“I think I could have done better, but I did my part on the team,” Mata said.

The starting left fielder said her team needed the runs early to jump start the team. It worked and the crowd was fired up despite temperatures being well over 100 degrees as the Hawks grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first.

If the Hawks close out the series tomorrow they await the winner of Leander and Buda Hays in the Region IV semifinals.

Extra photos courtesy of Victor Dominguez