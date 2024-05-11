Home RGVSports Baseball Photo Gallery: McAllen High moves onto the regional quarterfinals after defeating Palmview... RGVSportsBaseballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: McAllen High moves onto the regional quarterfinals after defeating Palmview to win the series By Joel Martinez - May 11, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen High’s Max Villarreal (23) runs to home plate to tie in the fourth inning against La Joya Palmview in a Region IV-5A area round playoff series game 3 at McAllen High School on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Sean Lara (3) slides bask to first base in a Region IV-5A area round playoff series game 3 against La Joya Palmview at McAllen High School on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Eric Alonzo (5) hits against La Joya Palmview in a Region IV-5A area round playoff series game 3 at McAllen High School on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Austin Cortez (16) reacts after being hit by a pitch as he hits by La Joya Palmview in a Region IV-5A area round playoff series game 3 at McAllen High School on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Palmview’s Mateo Garcia (17) looks up at his pop fly witch was catch in the outfield in a Region IV-5A area round playoff series game 3 against McAllen High at McAllen High School on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Palmview’s Mateo Garcia (17) aims the ball to first after a hit by McAllen High as as umpire ducts his throw in a Region IV-5A area round playoff series game 3 at McAllen High School on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Max Villarreal (23) look back after running in to tie the game in the fourth inning against La Joya Palmview in a Region IV-5A area round playoff series game 3 at McAllen High School on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’ outfielder Nate Zaragosa (12) catches a pop fly hit by La Joya Palmview’s Mateo Garcia (17) in a Region IV-5A area round playoff series game 3 at McAllen High School on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Palmview’s Josiah Gonzalez (15) throws to first base after a hit by McAllen High in a Region IV-5A area round playoff series game 3 at McAllen High School on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Palmview’s Mario Cantu (5) hits a low pitch in a Region IV-5A area round playoff series game 3 McAllen High at McAllen High School on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: La Joya Palmview squeaks by McAllen High 6-5 even series Area Roundup: Palmview edges McHi to even series Photo Gallery: Weslaco High advances to next round after defeating La Joya High 5-3 Panthers sweep Coyotes, punch ticket to regional semis La Joya Palmview falls to CC Veterans in nail-bitter