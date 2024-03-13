McHi improves to 6-1 in 31-5A

McALLEN — McAllen High’s bats were hot and the defense tightened when needed to pick up a pivotal 10-2 win over Edinburg Vela on Wednesday as the Bulldogs look to separate themselves from the pack in the race for playoff spots in District 31-5A.

The Bulldogs, now second in District 31-5A, have won five games in a row to go to 6-1 in district.

“They are coming together,” McHi head coach Ruth Garcia said. “The defense is coming together at the right time, they are pulling through. They have been starting to believe consistently at the plate, which is what we have been needing from Day 1. We are growing from game to game.”

McHi’s Giada Farias did not look like she lacked any confidence at the plate. Farias went 4-for-4 with two triples, two singles and three RBIs. Garcia said Farias has been a consistent hitter for the Bulldogs this season.

“Today, I thought I did good,” said Farias, a sophomore catcher, about her performance at the plate.

Farias said she tried to stay calm at the plate to take the pressure off of her teammates and bring the energy when needed, especially during a hot day game.

McHi benefited from multiple errors by Edinburg Vela, then punished the SaberCats with runners in scoring position.

Bulldogs senior Brianna Franco went 3-for-4 with an RBI triple. Senior Sarah Menard drove in two runs with a double, Jordan Hernandez also drove in two runs and Adamari Morin smashed a double.

“The girls are starting to pick up on things on their own,” Garcia said. “That is growth, and that is what we need. You can tell they are starting to jell, and they are showing no fear at the plate.”

McHi pitcher Alyssandra Garcia had a solid showing in the circle. Garcia struck out seven batters and kept her composure in a couple of jams.

The Bulldogs escaped the top of the fourth on a double play with bases loaded. Menard came in for relief in the sixth with the bases loaded and only gave up a run.

Garcia was super proud with how her team kept their composure when the SaberCats had runners in scoring positions.

Edinburg Vela, now 4-3 in district, looks to keep pace for a playoff spot when it faces another playoff hopeful, Sharyland Pioneer, at 11 a.m. Friday at Vela.

McHi has another pivotal game as well when it faces Sharyland High at 11 a.m. Friday at Sharyland High. The Rattlers are 5-2 in district.