Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial defeats McAllen High in penalty kicks RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoSoccer Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial defeats McAllen High in penalty kicks By Joel Martinez - February 20, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen Memorial’s Kennedy Kaiser (10) advances the ball against McAllen High in a District 31-5A matchup at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Kennedy Kaiser (10) and McAllen High’s Charlotte Garza (12) battle for the ball in a District 31-5A matchup at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Camryn Mejia (3) and McAllen High’s lola Alvarado (17) battle for the ball in a District 31-5A matchup at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Chloey Mejia (14) and McAllen High’s Camille Diaz (8) battle for the ball in a District 31-5A matchup at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Zyanya Nguma (9) and McAllen High’s Maisen Dubrile (6) battle for the ball in a District 31-5A matchup at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial teammates celebrate after making their penalty kick to defeat McAllen High in a District 31-5A matchup at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Camryn Mejia (3) and McAllen High’s Lola Alvarado (17) battle for the ball in a District 31-5A matchup at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Victoria Estrada (4) McAllen High’s Gabby Gonzalez (4) and Charlotte Garza (12) battle for the ball in a District 31-5A matchup at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Zyanya Nguma (9) and McAllen High’s Emma Lopez (14) battle for the ball in a District 31-5A matchup at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Kennedy Kaiser (10) runs out onto the field after defeating McAllen High in penalty kicks in a District 31-5A matchup at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Chistela Sanchez (11) heads the ball in a District 31-5A matchup against McAllen High at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s goal tender Alison Tawil (1) celebrates he blocked goal after a penalty kick by McAllen Memorial in a District 31-5A matchup at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Zyanya Nguma (9) advances the ball to the goal against McAllen High in a District 31-5A matchup at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s goal tender Alison Tawil (1) sends the ball to midfield against McAllen Memorial in a District 31-5A matchup at McAllen Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High head girls soccer coach Patrick Arney gives direction before the start of penalty kicks in a District 31-5A matchup against McAllen Memorial at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RGV HS Boys Soccer Scores – 02/20/24 Second half surge pushes Panthers past Bobcats, punch ticket to area round RGV Boys Basketball Bi-Disitrict Playoff Schedule – 2/19/24-2/20/24