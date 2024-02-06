Only have a minute? Listen instead

McALLEN — Michelle Cavazos, a McAllen ISD 3rd grade dual language teacher, is one of five finalists in the state of Texas for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Rising Star Award and received a surprise visit by H-E-Buddy and McAllen ISD administration to congratulate her.

A teacher at Blanca E. Sanchez Elementary for the last six years, H-E-B and McAllen ISD administration surprised Sanchez Tuesday morning. She had no idea about the nomination prior to the surprise.

