Only have a minute? Listen instead
McALLEN — Michelle Cavazos, a McAllen ISD 3rd grade dual language teacher, is one of five finalists in the state of Texas for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Rising Star Award and received a surprise visit by H-E-Buddy and McAllen ISD administration to congratulate her.
A teacher at Blanca E. Sanchez Elementary for the last six years, H-E-B and McAllen ISD administration surprised Sanchez Tuesday morning. She had no idea about the nomination prior to the surprise.
Read the full story
. here
Elementary teacher Michelle Cavazos is surprised as she is named a finalist in the H-E-B Excellence in Education Rising Star Award in the state of Texas at Blanca E. Sanchez Elementary on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Third grade student Luna Hinojosa celebrates as her teacher, Michelle Cavazos, is surprised as she is named a finalist in the H-E-B Excellence in Education Rising Star Award in the state of Texas at Blanca E. Sanchez Elementary on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Elementary teacher Michelle Cavazos poses with her students as she is surprised as she is named a finalist in the H-E-B Excellence in Education Rising Star Award in the state of Texas at Blanca E. Sanchez Elementary on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Students participate in classroom activities after elementary teacher Michelle Cavazos was surprised as she is named a finalist in the H-E-B Excellence in Education Rising Star Award in the state of Texas at Blanca E. Sanchez Elementary on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Elementary teacher Michelle Cavazos is congratulated by principal Veronica L. Rodriguez as she is surprised after being named a finalist in the H-E-B Excellence in Education Rising Star Award in the state of Texas at Blanca E. Sanchez Elementary on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Students participate in classroom activities after elementary teacher Michelle Cavazos was surprised as she is named a finalist in the H-E-B Excellence in Education Rising Star Award in the state of Texas at Blanca E. Sanchez Elementary on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Principal Veronica Rodriguez, right, talks with students along with elementary teacher Michelle Cavazos, who was named a finalist in the H-E-B Excellence in Education Rising Star Award in the state of Texas at Blanca E. Sanchez Elementary on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
H-E-Buddy greets students while elementary teacher Michelle Cavazos is surprised as she is named a finalist in the H-E-B Excellence in Education Rising Star Award in the state of Texas at Blanca E. Sanchez Elementary on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A bucket that reads “To teach is to love” sits near the door of elementary teacher Michelle Cavazos as she is named a finalist in the H-E-B Excellence in Education Rising Star Award in the state of Texas at Blanca E. Sanchez Elementary on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Elementary teacher Michelle Cavazos instructs the classroom after being named a finalist in the H-E-B Excellence in Education Rising Star Award in the state of Texas at Blanca E. Sanchez Elementary on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen School Board President Debbie Crane Aliseda stands in the hallways of Blanca E. Sanchez Elementary on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A decorative item that reads “Teaching is a work of heart” is displayed on the desk of elementary teacher Michelle Cavazos after being named a finalist in the H-E-B Excellence in Education Rising Star Award in the state of Texas at Blanca E. Sanchez Elementary on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Students walk the hallways after leaving their classrooms at Blanca E. Sanchez Elementary on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Cheerleaders greet visitors as elementary teacher Michelle Cavazos is named a finalist in the H-E-B Excellence in Education Rising Star Award in the state of Texas at Blanca E. Sanchez Elementary on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Elementary teacher Michelle Cavazos gives instruction to the class after being surprised as she is named a finalist in the H-E-B Excellence in Education Rising Star Award in the state of Texas at Blanca E. Sanchez Elementary on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A congratulatory banner is displayed as elementary teacher Michelle Cavazos is surprised after being named a finalist in the H-E-B Excellence in Education award in the state of Texas at Blanca E. Sanchez Elementary on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
RELATED READING:
McAllen ISD teacher named H-E-B award finalist for passion in teaching