Photo Gallery: McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run 2024 By Joel Martinez - January 20, 2024 5k participant Larry Olivarez runs covered to protect himseldf from the cold temperatures close to the finish line during the McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run at the.McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) 5K participant Janie Garcia celebrates near the finish line during the McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run at the.McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) 5k partisipant Matthew Talbert leaps across the finish line during the McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run at the.McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Half marathon participate Dominik Medrano places a medal on himself after coming in first in his category during the McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run at the.McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Half marathon participant Gina Alvarez checks her watch before the start of the race during the McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run at the.McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Medals hang on a rack before given out during the McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run at the.McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) 10k participant Rodrigo Orta runs in the McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run at the.McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Spectators attempt to keep warm during the McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run at the.McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])