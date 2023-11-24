Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: Brownsville Vets wins a surprise victory over PSJA North in... RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Brownsville Vets wins a surprise victory over PSJA North in regional semifinals 45-28 By Joel Martinez - November 24, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Brownsville Veterans, Edgar Vela (48) signs the number four along with other teammates near the end of a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game against PSJA North at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans quarterback Storm Montoya (7) attempts to break the tackle PSJA North defender Ethan Montemayor (28) as carries the ball in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North running back Ethan Guerra (21) carries the ball through the Brownsville Veterans defense in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans wide receiver Jerry Gomez (10) reaches out for a pass near the end zone in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game against PSJA North at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North’ running back Ethan Guerra (21) attempts to break through the Brownsville Veterans defense in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans running back Gilbert Trillo (1) reaches out for a pass in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game against PSJA North at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans running back Gilbert Trillo (1) looks back before carrying the ball into the end zone against PSJA North in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans defender Andrew Quintero (99) brings down PSJA North ball carrier Darren Garcia (8) in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans running back Jose Sanchez (3) is stop by PSJA North defender Steven Garza (7) in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans running back Gilbert Trillo (1) attempts to jump into the end zone with the ball in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game against PSJA North at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans running back Gilbert Trillo (1) carries the ball against PSJA North in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans running back Jose Sanchez (3) carries the ball against PSJA North in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans running back Gilbert Trillo (1) attempts to leap over PSJA North defender Jesse Montes (12) as he carries the ball in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Isaac Willingham (17) collides with Brownsville Veterans defender Mickey Rodriguez (21) as he carries the ball in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans defender Jezreel Garza (58) stops the run of PSJA North ball carrier Leroy Palacios (1) in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans quaretback Storm Montoya (7) handles the ball in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game against PSJA North at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans teammates celebrate as they leave the field during halftime in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game against PSJA North at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans wide receiver Jerry Gomez (10) reaches for a pass defended by PSJA North’s Bryan Guerrero (4) in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans ball carrier Gilbert Trillo (1) and PSJA North defender Ethan Montemayor (28) collide during a play in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans’ Alvin Trevillion (22) carries the ball against PSJA North in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Darren Garcia (8) carries the ball through the Brownsville Veterans defense in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans running back Calvin Trevillion (24) carries the ball through PSJA North defense in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans head football coach J.C. Ramirez receives hugs as they celebrate their victory against PSJA North in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Jaden Fuentes (24) carries the ball in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game against Brownsville Veterans at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans head football coach J.C. Ramirez gives direction on the sidelines in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game against PSJA North at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A video photographer broadcasts the Brownsville Veterans against PSJA North Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game as the stands fills with spectators at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans running back Gilbert Trillo (1) celebrates his touchdown run in the end zone against PSJA North in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Jaden Fuentes (24) carries the ball in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game against Brownsville Veterans at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North fans blow horns in the stands in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game against Brownsville Veterans at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North running back Ethan Guerra (21) collides with Brownsville Veterans defender Josh Perez (13) near the sideline in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North quarterback Alejandro Aparicio (3) passes the ball in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game against Brownsville Veterans at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans Jaime Martinez (6) carries the ball against PSJA North in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans wide receiver Joseph Brock (5) sign the number four at the end of the game against PSJA North in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans head football coach J.C. Ramirez, center, walks out onto the field at the end of a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game as they defeated PSJA North 45-28 at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans’ Zeke Zarate (53) yells in celebration near the end of a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game against PSJA North at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans head football coach J.C. Ramirez walks out onto the field in celebration at the end of a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game as they defeated PSJA North 45-28 at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans quarterback Storm Montoya (7) and teammate Maddox Bond (4) celebrate on the bench in the final moments of a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game against PSJA North at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans quarterback Storm Montoya (7) attempts to hand the ball off to Cesar Belmontes (15) in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game against PSJA North at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans’ Nick Tovar (88) celebrates in the final moments of a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game against PSJA North at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans wide receiver Jerry Gomez (10) carries the ball against PSJA North in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans teammates celebrate the end of a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game as they defeated PSJA North 45-28 at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans team members attempt to touch the regional semifinal trophy after defeating PSJA North in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Chargers jump on Raiders, never look back to advance to regional championship Tale of the Tape: Chargers, Raiders rematch presents big matchups Vipers slowed by Queen, McClung and Magic Brownsville Veterans expects another physical third-round meeting with PSJA North Raiders ready for 3rd round playoff challenge against Chargers