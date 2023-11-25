Hit-and-run crash outside Palmview ends with trooper in hospital

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A state trooper was transported to a local hospital with injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash outside of Palmview early Saturday morning, launching a search for those responsible.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the trooper’s unit, a Chevrolet Tahoe, was stationary at a stop sign facing southbound on Western Road, north of 5 Mile Line Road north of Palmview, at around 5:25 a.m. Saturday morning when a silver BMW passenger car crashed into the unit.

DPS said the car, which was occupied by two people, was heading southbound at the time and “failed to control speed” when colliding into the Tahoe.

The driver of the BMW fled the scene with the passenger, according to DPS.

The trooper has not been identified but DPS did say that EMS transported them to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, the extent of which is also unknown.

Authorities are asking those who know the whereabouts of the driver and passenger of the BMW or any information that could help their investigation to call the DPS office at (956) 565-7600.