Home Life Community Photo Gallery: Food, fun and 1000 turkeys given to Hidalgo county residents... LifeCommunityMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Food, fun and 1000 turkeys given to Hidalgo county residents at Harvest Festival By Joel Martinez - November 16, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Hidalgo County District Attorney Terri Palacios, left and Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra help to disturbed 1000 turkey dinners at the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Hidalgo County residents line up to receive 1000 turkey dinners that were given away during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Emilo Arizmendi lifts up a frozen turkey out of a box during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Children enjoy fun and games during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees dance to music by Los Senderos Del Norte during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Smoke raises in the air as hamburger patties are cook in a barbecue pit during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Boxes of frozen turkey are distributed to Hidalgo County residents during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Hidalgo County sheriff deputy Jessica Campos hands out bags of popcorn to attendees of the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Children pose with a llama named Valdez during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees leave with potato chips and other items as 1000 turkey dinners were given away during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Children play on the playground as attendees line up in the background for a ticket to receive a free turkey and fixings as 1000 turkey dinners were given away during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Fresh popcorn is pop and given away to attendees during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A member of Los Senderos Del Norte, Leon Hernandez, plays his guitar near the stage before he performs with the group during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Hidalgo county residents line up to receive a turkey as 1000 turkey dinners were given away during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Children ride on a small horse during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Alexandra Salazar performs with the mariachi during the Harvest Festival at the Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Members of the group of Los Senderos Del Norte during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Workers distribute 1000 turkey dinners during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A child carries a turkey on his head as 1000 turkey dinners were given away during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Javier Hernandez cuts up cooked barbecued chickens before giving them to hungry attendees during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. Édgar Barrera is the producer behind your favorite hits — and the Latin Grammys' top nominee 'Summer of '69' singer Bryan Adams coming to RGV in February SPI's Sea Turtle Inc. to celebrate 46th anniversary Photo Gallery: Community places flags at veterans' graves in Mission Photo Gallery: PSJA ISD long-serving member Jesus "Jesse" Vela Jr. has a school renamed in his honor