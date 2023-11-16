Hidalgo County District Attorney Terri Palacios, left and Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra help to disturbed 1000 turkey dinners at the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Hidalgo County residents line up to receive 1000 turkey dinners that were given away during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Emilo Arizmendi lifts up a frozen turkey out of a box during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Children enjoy fun and games during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Attendees dance to music by Los Senderos Del Norte during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Smoke raises in the air as hamburger patties are cook in a barbecue pit during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Boxes of frozen turkey are distributed to Hidalgo County residents during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Hidalgo County sheriff deputy Jessica Campos hands out bags of popcorn to attendees of the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Children pose with a llama named Valdez during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Attendees leave with potato chips and other items as 1000 turkey dinners were given away during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Children play on the playground as attendees line up in the background for a ticket to receive a free turkey and fixings as 1000 turkey dinners were given away during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Fresh popcorn is pop and given away to attendees during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A member of Los Senderos Del Norte, Leon Hernandez, plays his guitar near the stage before he performs with the group during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Hidalgo county residents line up to receive a turkey as 1000 turkey dinners were given away during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Children ride on a small horse during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Alexandra Salazar performs with the mariachi during the Harvest Festival at the Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Members of the group of Los Senderos Del Norte during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Workers distribute 1000 turkey dinners during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A child carries a turkey on his head as 1000 turkey dinners were given away during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Javier Hernandez cuts up cooked barbecued chickens before giving them to hungry attendees during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

