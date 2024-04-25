MOSTHistory Sunday Speaker Series discusses struggle for migrant field sanitation

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Museum of South Texas History will host the Sunday Speaker Series presentation, “Rebecca Flores and the Struggle for Field Sanitation in the Lower Rio Grande Valley,” featuring Brent Campney at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, in the Courtyard Gallery.

This presentation will discuss the struggle for field sanitation such as women’s restrooms by Rebecca Flores and the United Farm Workers in the Lower Rio Grande Valley in the 1970s and 1980s.

Campney is a history professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. His research on the Lower Rio Grande Valley has been published in the Journal of Southern History, Southwestern Historical Review and Journal of the Southwest.

Sunday Speaker Series is included in the fee for regular museum admission. FRIENDS of MOSTHistory are admitted free as a benefit of FRIENDship and must present their FRIENDship card at the Admissions Desk.

This program is made possible with support from the Carmen C. Guerra Endowment. Guerra was deeply committed to supporting educational opportunities in the Rio Grande Valley. This named endowment was created at the museum by her family to honor her memory and to continue her commitment to providing opportunities for education to the community.