Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: RGV competes in Region IV-5A/6A track and field championships RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoTrack & Field Photo Gallery: RGV competes in Region IV-5A/6A track and field championships By Joel Martinez - April 20, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail PSJA High’s Armando Davila competes in the high jump during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Callie Keith celebrates a successful jump as she competes in the high jump during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande City’s Dante Barrera reacts to his throw as he competes in the discus throw during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande City’s Dante Barrera competes in the discus throw during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Evalyn Pena competes in the shot put during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Harlingen High’s Jazmine Thompson competes in the discus throw during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Veterans Gerry Gomez competes in the tripe jump during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Harlingn High’s Jyazian Moore competes in the high jump during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edcouch-Elsa’s Kaely Trantham competes in the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Lauryn Menchaca competes in the shot put during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJa Southwest’s Marcela Trevino throws as she competes in the discus throw during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High’s Michael Vela competes in the high jump during a Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal lines up at the start of the 3200 meter run during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal runs head as she competes in the 3200 meter run during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Angel Rodriguez competes in the 400 meter dash during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Dariana Luna reacts after crosses the finish line in first place during the 300 meter hurdles in the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Dariana Luna competes in the 100 meter hurdles during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA Memorial’s Diego Pina approaches the finish line as he competes in the 800 meter run during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Harlingen High’s Faith Franklin rest on the blocks before the start of the 400 meter dash during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Harlingen High’s Faith Franklin competes in the 400 meter dash during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Harlingen High’s Faith Franklin carries the baton as she competes in the 4X400 meter relay during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. Franklin did not finish due to injury. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Sophia Flores reacts as she crosses the finish line in the anchor position as she competes in the 4X200 meter relay during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Roma’s Diego Rodriguez competes in the 100 meter dash during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal competes in the 1600 meter run during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Zia Casas competes in the 200 meter dash during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Zia Casas reacts after crossing the finish line to qualify her to move on the state competition during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RGV athletes capture seven regional titles, earn state berths Cowboys hand Chargers first loss in district play, stay in title chase Burnel, Salazar shine for UTRGV at WAC Tourney; Vaqueros have strong showing