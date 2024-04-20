PSJA High’s Armando Davila competes in the high jump during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Callie Keith celebrates a successful jump as she competes in the high jump during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Rio Grande City’s Dante Barrera reacts to his throw as he competes in the discus throw during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Rio Grande City’s Dante Barrera competes in the discus throw during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Evalyn Pena competes in the shot put during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Harlingen High’s Jazmine Thompson competes in the discus throw during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Brownsville Veterans Gerry Gomez competes in the tripe jump during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Harlingn High’s Jyazian Moore competes in the high jump during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Edcouch-Elsa’s Kaely Trantham competes in the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Lauryn Menchaca competes in the shot put during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJa Southwest’s Marcela Trevino throws as she competes in the discus throw during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Weslaco High’s Michael Vela competes in the high jump during a Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal lines up at the start of the 3200 meter run during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal runs head as she competes in the 3200 meter run during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Angel Rodriguez competes in the 400 meter dash during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Dariana Luna reacts after crosses the finish line in first place during the 300 meter hurdles in the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Dariana Luna competes in the 100 meter hurdles during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA Memorial’s Diego Pina approaches the finish line as he competes in the 800 meter run during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Harlingen High’s Faith Franklin rest on the blocks before the start of the 400 meter dash during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Harlingen High’s Faith Franklin competes in the 400 meter dash during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Harlingen High’s Faith Franklin carries the baton as she competes in the 4X400 meter relay during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. Franklin did not finish due to injury. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Sophia Flores reacts as she crosses the finish line in the anchor position as she competes in the 4X200 meter relay during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Roma’s Diego Rodriguez competes in the 100 meter dash during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal competes in the 1600 meter run during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Zia Casas competes in the 200 meter dash during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Zia Casas reacts after crossing the finish line to qualify her to move on the state competition during the Region IV 5A/6A track and field championships at Heroes Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

