PSJA High quarterback Jaime Lopez (7) carries the ball into the end zone in the second half against Los Fresnos in a 6A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High quarterback Jaime Lopez (7) carries the ball against Los Fresnos in a 6A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High quarterback Jaime Lopez (7) passes the ball against Los Fresnos in a 6A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High's Ramze Arroyo (14) congratulates teammate Emiliano Fraga (10) on his touchdown in the end zone against Los Fresnos in a 6A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High's Jorge Alanis (24) enters the field at the end of the game in celebration in a 6A DI bi-district playoff game against Los Fresnos at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High quarterback Jaime Lopez (7) passes the ball against Los Fresnos in a 6A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High quarterback Jaime Lopez (7) carries the ball against Los Fresnos in a 6A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High running back Jorge Alanis (22) carries the ball against Los Fresnos in a 6A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High running back Jorge Alanis (22) carries the ball against Los Fresnos in a 6A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High wide receiver Ryan Vallejo (2) makes the catch before running it in for the touchdown against Los Fresnos in a 6A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])