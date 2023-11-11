Trillo, Chargers take care of Bulldogs

BROWNSVILLE — Brownsville Veterans Memorial senior standout Gilbert Trillo scored four touchdowns on offense and grabbed a pick on defense as the Chargers pounced early on the McHi Bulldogs to pick up a 55-21 bi-district playoff win at Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville on Friday night.

The Chargers (9-2, 6-0) scored the first 35 points before McHi’s Joaquin Valdez found Max Alvarez with a 59-yard touchdown with four minutes remaining before half time. Even that felt like a consolation touchdown for the Bulldogs (7-4, 4-3) despite a half of football to be played.

It is hard to come back on a running team that can control the clock like Brownsville Veterans.

Chargers fullback Alvin Trevillion is having a fantastic season. He broke free for a 63-yard touchdown before the half and on the first drive of the second half Trillo picked up his fourth touchdown of the night a 14-yard touchdown run.

Valdez found Alvarez and Tristan Keith for late touchdowns and Brownsville Veterans fullback Cesar Belmontes also grabbed a touchdown as the rain came down a cool night at Sams Memorial Stadium.

It was all about the first half as the Chargers set the tempo early with big plays from Trillo, Trevillion, Storm Montoya, Gerry Gomez and Sergio Sosa.

“I thought they came out and executed the game plan,” Brownsville Veterans head coach JC Ramirez said. “We have talked about doing your job and doing it with passion. I think they came out and did that, especially in the first half.”

Ramirez said offensively the team is starting to click and the defense has been consistent the second half of the season and tonight was no different.

A poor decision on the opening kick return put the Bulldogs deep in their own territory and the Chargers benefited with good field position. Montoya punched it in from a yard out after a 27-yard run by Trillo.

Trillo scored from 6 yards on the next Chargers possession when the defense stopped McHi on fourth down near midfield.

Another three-and-out for McHi on its next possession set up Montoya and Trillo’s 75-yard connection. With only seven minutes off the clock, Brownsville Veterans were up 21-0.

“Probably the pass,” Trillo said of his favorite of the four touchdowns. “Storm gave me a good ball, Gerry laid somebody out, so it was a fun one.”

Trillo scored his third touchdown from 6 yards and Jaime Martinez scored from 2 yards to put the Chargers up 35-0.

“Trillo in my mind is one of the most dynamic football players on the field,” Ramirez said. “Hands down, the MVP of our district. Every time he touches the ball he is liable to score on offense, defense and special teams.”

Ramirez said above all of the talent Trillo has shown, the senior is a phenomenal person and he is proud of Trillo.

“I wouldn’t be making this impact if it was not for my team,” Trillo said. “My oline, dline and everybody else is doing an amazing job. I just saw the holes and took them.”

Next up for Brownsville Veterans is Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial next Friday in Corpus Christi.