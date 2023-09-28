Home Media Photo Gallery: UTRGV defeats Southern Utah in 3 sets MediaPhotoRGVSportsUTRGV VaquerosVolleyball Photo Gallery: UTRGV defeats Southern Utah in 3 sets By Joel Martinez - September 28, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Margherita Giani (18) hits across the net against Southern Utah in a WAC home opener at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Luanna Emiliano (9) and Luisa Silva Dos Santos (7) defend the net against Southern Utah in a WAC home opener at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Claudia Lupescu (1) celebrates with teammates after their victory in the second set against Southern Utah in a WAC home opener at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Kiaraliz Perez (8) serves the ball against Southern Utah in a WAC home opener at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley head volleyball coach Todd Lowery gives direction on the court against Southern Utah in a WAC home opener at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Luisa Silva Dos Santos (7) defends the net against Southern Utah in a WAC home opener at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Claudia Lupescu (1) serves the ball against Southern Utah in a WAC home opener at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Luisa Silva Dos Santos (7) hits at the net against Southern Utah in a WAC home opener at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Perris Key (2) sends the ball across the net against Southern Utah in a WAC home opener at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Perris Key (2) anticipates a hit against Southern Utah in a WAC home opener at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Perris Key (2) defends the net against Southern Utah in a WAC home opener at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Julianna Bryant (22) is introduced before a WAC home opener against Southern Utah in the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Luanna Emiliano (9) celebrates winning the second set against Southern Utah in a WAC home opener at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Nadine Zech (21) defends the net against Southern Utah in a WAC home opener at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Perris Key (2) hits at the net against Southern Utah in a WAC home opener at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Kiaraliz Perez (8) anticipates a return against Southern Utah in a WAC home opener at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Luanna Emiliano (9) prepairs for a serve against Southern Utah in a WAC home opener at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Another milestone for Emiliano as UTRGV sweeps Photo Gallery: Waitz Elementary celebrates 30th anniversary RGV High School Football Stats and Standings – Week 5 Volleyball scores, stats from Sept. 26, 2023 Redskins, Chargers meet in RGVSports.com GOTW