Lyford breezes by Bishop with big night from Olivas-Romo, Chavez and a stout defense

LYFORD — There was no rust after a bye week for RGVSports.com’s No. 1 sub-5A team, the Lyford Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs (5-0) defeated the visiting Bishop Badgers 27-7 on Thursday night in a non-district meeting with stout defense, another impressive performance by quarterback Aiden Olivas-Romo and excellent catches by receiver Adrian Chavez.

“I though the defense played great today, I know the scoreboard does not reflect, but they pitched that shutout,” Lyford head coach Jerry Jauregui said. “Coach Victor Rubalcaba, our defensive coordinator did a good job coming up with a plan and the dogs did a great job executing.”

The Bulldogs’ defense did not surrender any points and finished with five takeaways, three of which were interceptions. The others were fumble recoveries.

A pick-six was the only serious blemish by Olivas-Romo on the night. The senior quarterback threw the pick early in the second half when up 20-0, but bounced back to find Armando De La Garza for a 20-yard touchdown later in the half.

Olivas-Romo threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns on the night. Olivas-Romo and Chavez had a strong connection, especially during the first half.

“Man Chavez played lights out,” Jauregui said. “He had a heck of a game, after his first touchdown I saw him and said, ‘hey you are going to have a good game’, the kid practices hard and works hard. That is why it pays off on game day.”

Chavez finished with 169 receiving yards, a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown.

Olivas-Romo connected with Chavez on a 49-yard score and with John Barron on a 20-yard pass to help put the Bulldogs up 20-0 at the half.

Chavez and Olivas-Romo praised their connection after the game. Olivas-Romo said even though there was talks of a quarterback battle between the two leading up to the season, the pair will do what is best for the team, especially to win.

“The connection was there, I think it best for the team,” Chavez, a junior, said. “You can see by the result.”

The Bulldogs return to action against Falfurrias at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Bulldog Stadium in Lyford.