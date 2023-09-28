Lyford breezes by Bishop with big night from Olivas-Romo, Chavez and a stout defense

By
Edward Severn
-
Lyford Bulldog Adrian Chavez (4) hustles with the ball and scores a touchdown Thursday night against Bishop Badgers at Bulldog Stadium. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

LYFORD — There was no rust after a bye week for RGVSports.com’s No. 1 sub-5A team, the Lyford Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs (5-0) defeated the visiting Bishop Badgers 27-7 on Thursday night in a non-district meeting with stout defense, another impressive performance by quarterback Aiden Olivas-Romo and excellent catches by receiver Adrian Chavez.

“I though the defense played great today, I know the scoreboard does not reflect, but they pitched that shutout,” Lyford head coach Jerry Jauregui said. “Coach Victor Rubalcaba, our defensive coordinator did a good job coming up with a plan and the dogs did a great job executing.”

The Bulldogs’ defense did not surrender any points and finished with five takeaways, three of which were interceptions. The others were fumble recoveries.

Lyford Bulldog quarterback Aiden Olivas-Romo (9) passes the ball Thursday night against Bishop Badgers at Bulldog Stadium. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

A pick-six was the only serious blemish by Olivas-Romo on the night. The senior quarterback threw the pick early in the second half when up 20-0, but bounced back to find Armando De La Garza for a 20-yard touchdown later in the half.

Olivas-Romo threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns on the night. Olivas-Romo and Chavez had a strong connection, especially during the first half.

“Man Chavez played lights out,” Jauregui said. “He had a heck of a game, after his first touchdown I saw him and said, ‘hey you are going to have a good game’, the kid practices hard and works hard. That is why it pays off on game day.”

Lyford Bulldog Adrian Chavez (4) hustles with the ball and scores a touchdown Thursday night against Bishop Badgers at Bulldog Stadium. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

Chavez finished with 169 receiving yards, a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown.

Olivas-Romo connected with Chavez on a 49-yard score and with John Barron on a 20-yard pass to help put the Bulldogs up 20-0 at the half.

Lyford Bulldog quarterback Aiden Olivas-Romo (9) hustles with the ball during a quarterback keeper Thursday night against Bishop Badgers at Bulldog Stadium. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

Chavez and Olivas-Romo praised their connection after the game. Olivas-Romo said even though there was talks of a quarterback battle between the two leading up to the season, the pair will do what is best for the team, especially to win.

“The connection was there, I think it best for the team,” Chavez, a junior, said. “You can see by the result.”

Lyford Bulldog Adrian Chavez (4) catches the ball Thursday night against Bishop Badgers at Bulldog Stadium. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

The Bulldogs return to action against Falfurrias at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Bulldog Stadium in Lyford.

