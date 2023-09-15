Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: Bears defeat Hanna Eagles 35-12 in non-district play RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Bears defeat Hanna Eagles 35-12 in non-district play By Joel Martinez - September 15, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail PSJA High’s Jorge Alaniz (22) carries the ball against Brownsville Hanna in a non-district game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High’s Jorge Alaniz (22) carries the ball against Brownsville Hanna in a non-district game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High’s Jorge Alaniz (22) carries the ball against Brownsville Hanna in a non-district game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High’s Emiliano Fraga (10) completes a reception against Brownsville Hanna in a non-district game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High quarterback Jaime Lopez (7) passes the ball against Brownsville Hanna in a non-district game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High quarterback Jaime Lopez (7) look to pass the ball against Brownsville Hanna in a non-district game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Hanna’s Joey Godinez (14) reaaches out for a pass in a non-district game against PSJA Higj at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Brownsville Hanna quarterback Ramiro Ruiz III (17) hands the ball off to Mario Garcia (15) in a non-district game against PSJA High at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela escapes with a win against McAllen Memorial 31-27 Vaqueros fall to CSUN at challenge PSJA Memorial cruises in battle of unbeatens PSJA North blanks McHi for 14th straight regular season win Photo Gallery: Rowe defeats Palmview in season opener 35-3