PSJA High’s Jorge Alaniz (22) carries the ball against Brownsville Hanna in a non-district game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA High’s Emiliano Fraga (10) completes a reception against Brownsville Hanna in a non-district game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA High quarterback Jaime Lopez (7) passes the ball against Brownsville Hanna in a non-district game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA High quarterback Jaime Lopez (7) look to pass the ball against Brownsville Hanna in a non-district game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Brownsville Hanna’s Joey Godinez (14) reaaches out for a pass in a non-district game against PSJA Higj at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Brownsville Hanna quarterback Ramiro Ruiz III (17) hands the ball off to Mario Garcia (15) in a non-district game against PSJA High at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

