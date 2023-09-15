Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela escapes with a win against McAllen Memorial 31-27 RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela escapes with a win against McAllen Memorial 31-27 By Delcia Lopez - September 15, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Edinburg Vela’s Jaxson Shupe, right, runs past McAllen Memorial’s Daniel De La Cruz, left, during a District 15-5A DI football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial StadiumFriday September 15, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Jarion Cruz, middle, runs back a kick off for big yardage as McAllen Memorial’s defenders trail on the play during a District 15-5A DI football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday September 15, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Kane Coy, right, bursts up the middle against Edinburg Velas defender Gerardo Carr, left, during a District 15-5A DI football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday September 15, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Jaxson Shupe, right, breaks free on a catch and run against McAllen Memorial’s Jimmy Martinez, left, during a District 15-5A DI football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday September 15, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Jamal Polley, middle, is caught from behind by McAllen Memorial’s Daniel De La Cruz, back, during a District 15-5A DI football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday September 15, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s JP Garza, right, gets past Edinburg Vela defender Robert Cantu, left, for a score during a District 15-5A DI football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial StadiumFriday September 15, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Sebastian Aleman, middle, breaks up the middle on the Edinburg Vela defense during a District 15-5A DI football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial StadiumFriday September 15, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Jaxson Shupe, left, misses a catch in front of McAllen Memorial’s defender Erick Guajardo, right, during a District 15-5A DI football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial StadiumFriday September 15, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Dylan Goodson, right, with a catch and run for a touchdown in front ofEdinburg Vela’s defender Derek Rodriguez, left, during a football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial stadium Friday September 15, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR UTRGV Mexican-American professor guides next generation of STEM professionals El Jardin Hotel rehab project in downtown Brownsville overcomes obstacles Rotary, Lions clubs volunteer at Harlingen butterfly garden San Benito sets fund balance policy; calls for minimum cash reserve level 100 years of memories: Iwo Jima veteran, centennial recalls famous battle