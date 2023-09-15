Edinburg Vela’s Jaxson Shupe, right, runs past McAllen Memorial’s Daniel De La Cruz, left, during a District 15-5A DI football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial StadiumFriday September 15, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jarion Cruz, middle, runs back a kick off for big yardage as McAllen Memorial’s defenders trail on the play during a District 15-5A DI football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday September 15, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Kane Coy, right, bursts up the middle against Edinburg Velas defender Gerardo Carr, left, during a District 15-5A DI football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday September 15, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jaxson Shupe, right, breaks free on a catch and run against McAllen Memorial’s Jimmy Martinez, left, during a District 15-5A DI football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday September 15, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jamal Polley, middle, is caught from behind by McAllen Memorial’s Daniel De La Cruz, back, during a District 15-5A DI football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday September 15, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s JP Garza, right, gets past Edinburg Vela defender Robert Cantu, left, for a score during a District 15-5A DI football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial StadiumFriday September 15, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Sebastian Aleman, middle, breaks up the middle on the Edinburg Vela defense during a District 15-5A DI football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial StadiumFriday September 15, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jaxson Shupe, left, misses a catch in front of McAllen Memorial’s defender Erick Guajardo, right, during a District 15-5A DI football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial StadiumFriday September 15, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Dylan Goodson, right, with a catch and run for a touchdown in front ofEdinburg Vela’s defender Derek Rodriguez, left, during a football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial stadium Friday September 15, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

