Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: Lyford defeats La Villa in a sub-5A matchup 28-12 RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Lyford defeats La Villa in a sub-5A matchup 28-12 By Joel Martinez - September 1, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Lyford’s Adrian Chavez (4) carries the ball as he scrambles through the La Villa defensive line in a sub-5A matchup at La Villa High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in La Villa. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Lyford’s Isaias Gonzalez (7) carries the ball against La Villa in a sub-5A matchup at La Villa High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in La Villa. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Lyford’s Adrian Chavez (4) carries the ball against La Villa in a sub-5A matchup at La Villa High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in La Villa. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Lyford’s Aiden Olivas-Romo (9) carries the ball against La Villa in a sub-5A matchup at La Villa High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in La Villa. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Lyford’s Adrain Chavez (4) reaches out for a pass in a sub-5A matchup against La Villa at La Villa High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in La Villa. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR UTRGV volleyball sweeps Penn; Harlingen’s Bryant records first block Tarpons wear down Bobcats, score 34 unanswered in win RGVCCCA’s Top 10 XC Polls Photo Gallery: PSJA Memorial defeats Brownsville Porter 53-20 Photo Gallery: Weslaco High defeats Harlingen South in non-district play 24-6