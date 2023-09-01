Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: PSJA North trounces Los Fresnos 54-17 RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: PSJA North trounces Los Fresnos 54-17 By Delcia Lopez - September 1, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail PSJA North’s Julius Arredondo, right, releases a pass under pressure from Los Fresnos defender Erik Burberg, left, during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Friday, September 01, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s defender Mikey Gonzalez, left, jumps up high as he applies pressure on Los Fresnos quarterback Robert Pineda, right, during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Friday, September 01, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Jason Montes, right, drags a Los Fresnos defender Hector Resendiz, left , during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Friday, September 01, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Jaden Fuentes, middle, scampers past Los Fresnos defenders during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Friday, September 01, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s defender Mikey Gonzalez, left, zeros in on Los Fresnos quarterback Robert Pineda, right, during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Friday, September 01, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Julius Arredondo, right, runs past Los Fresnos defender for a touchdown during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Friday, September 01, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Leroy Palacios, right, steps out of bounds near the end zone after an interception during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Friday, September 01, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Jaden Fuentes, left, scores a touchdown while tackled in the end zone by a Los Fresnos defender Cesar De Leon, right, during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Friday, September 01, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Julius Arredondo, right, escapes the grasp of a Los Fresnos defender during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Friday, September 01, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Lyford defeats La Villa in a sub-5A matchup 28-12 UTRGV volleyball sweeps Penn; Harlingen’s Bryant records first block McAllen chamber names Elizabeth Suarez, city’s aviation director, as new CEO Mission attorney takes Alton police to task after client dies in custody RGV to stay hot and dry as forecasters sees few prospects for short-term relief this fall