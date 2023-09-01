PSJA North’s Julius Arredondo, right, releases a pass under pressure from Los Fresnos defender Erik Burberg, left, during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Friday, September 01, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s defender Mikey Gonzalez, left, jumps up high as he applies pressure on Los Fresnos quarterback Robert Pineda, right, during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Friday, September 01, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Jason Montes, right, drags a Los Fresnos defender Hector Resendiz, left , during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Friday, September 01, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Jaden Fuentes, middle, scampers past Los Fresnos defenders during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Friday, September 01, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s defender Mikey Gonzalez, left, zeros in on Los Fresnos quarterback Robert Pineda, right, during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Friday, September 01, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Julius Arredondo, right, runs past Los Fresnos defender for a touchdown during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Friday, September 01, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Leroy Palacios, right, steps out of bounds near the end zone after an interception during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Friday, September 01, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Jaden Fuentes, left, scores a touchdown while tackled in the end zone by a Los Fresnos defender Cesar De Leon, right, during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Friday, September 01, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Julius Arredondo, right, escapes the grasp of a Los Fresnos defender during a non-district football game at PSJA Stadium Friday, September 01, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

