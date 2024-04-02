McAllen High’s Julianna Millin, right, kicks the ball against Gregory Portland’s goalie Mackenzie Carmickle, left, and Ella Galvan, middle, during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
McAllen High’s goalie Zoie Trevino makes a stop against Gregory Portland during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Ball skips past McAllen High’s Charlotte Garza, right, while defending Gregory Portland’s Makenzie Ivie, left, during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
McAllen High’s Julianna Millin, right, with a header against Gregory Portland’s Taylor Baker, left, during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
McAllen High’s Maisen Dubrule, right, defends Gregory Portland’s Brooklyn Barnes, left, during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
McAllen High’s Gabby Gonzalez, right, reaches for a ball against Gregory Portland’s Madison Carmickle, left, during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
McAllen High’s Gabby Gonzalez, right, battles for the control of the ball against Gregory Portland’s Kathleen Miller, left, during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
McAllen High’s Savannah Ruiz, left, controls a ball in front of Gregory Portland’s Savannah Diaz-Korff, right, during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Gregory Portland’s Kathleen Miller, right, with a header against McAllen High’s Julianna Millin, left, during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
McAllen High’s Gabby Gonzalez, left, defends Gregory Portland’s Cheyenne Olson, right, during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game atMcAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
McAllen High’s Charlotte Garza, left, vies for control of the ball against Gregory Portland’s Madison Carmickle, right, during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

