Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: Defense, Millin leads McHi to regional semis RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoSoccerPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Defense, Millin leads McHi to regional semis By Delcia Lopez - April 2, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen High’s Julianna Millin, right, kicks the ball against Gregory Portland’s goalie Mackenzie Carmickle, left, and Ella Galvan, middle, during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen High’s goalie Zoie Trevino makes a stop against Gregory Portland during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Ball skips past McAllen High’s Charlotte Garza, right, while defending Gregory Portland’s Makenzie Ivie, left, during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen High’s Julianna Millin, right, with a header against Gregory Portland’s Taylor Baker, left, during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen High’s Maisen Dubrule, right, defends Gregory Portland’s Brooklyn Barnes, left, during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen High’s Gabby Gonzalez, right, reaches for a ball against Gregory Portland’s Madison Carmickle, left, during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen High’s Gabby Gonzalez, right, battles for the control of the ball against Gregory Portland’s Kathleen Miller, left, during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen High’s Savannah Ruiz, left, controls a ball in front of Gregory Portland’s Savannah Diaz-Korff, right, during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Gregory Portland’s Kathleen Miller, right, with a header against McAllen High’s Julianna Millin, left, during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen High’s Gabby Gonzalez, left, defends Gregory Portland’s Cheyenne Olson, right, during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game atMcAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen High’s Charlotte Garza, left, vies for control of the ball against Gregory Portland’s Madison Carmickle, right, during a UIL Class 5A regional quarterfinal game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday, April 02 2024 in McAllen, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Regional tournament ahead after Edinburg North’s victory over Economedes 4-1 Editorial: Officials’ continued misdeeds should inspire more, not less, participation by local voters Commentary: Response offered to recent commentary supporting Trump Gov. Abbott attends groundbreaking for Texas A&M facility in Brownsville Smell of death resulted in arrest of McAllen cousins; rescue of 94 animals