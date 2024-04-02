Home Media Photo Gallery: Regional tournament ahead after Edinburg North’s victory over Economedes 4-1 MediaPhotoRGVSportsSoccer Photo Gallery: Regional tournament ahead after Edinburg North’s victory over Economedes 4-1 By Joel Martinez - April 2, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Edinburg North’s Jonathan Jauregui (14) and Edinburg Economedes’ Bryan Garcia (10) battle for the ball in a Region IV-6A quarterfinal game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s Kenneth Reyes (23) battle for the ball against Edinburg Economedes’ Bryan Garcia (10) in a Region IV-6A quarterfinal game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s Jesus Martinez (9) and Edinburg Economedes’ Roberto Hernandez (24) chase the ball near the sidelines in a Region IV-6A quarterfinal game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s Kenneth Reyes (23) kicks the ball away as he battle with Edinburg Economedes’ Randy Galvan (18) in a Region IV-6A quarterfinal game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s Jonathan Jauregui (14) and Edinburg Economedes’s Josue Villarreal (11) battle for the ball in a Region IV-6A quarterfinal game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s Adrian Alvarez (1) sends the ball back into play in a Region IV-6A quarterfinal game against Edinburg Economedes at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s Jesus Martinez (9) and Edinburg Economedes Eduardo Leal (25) and goal tender Ponciano Vasquez (00) react to a shot on the goal in a Region IV-6A quarterfinal game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s Jesus Martinez (9) yells in celebration after his goal against Edinburg Economedes in a Region IV-6A quarterfinal game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s Jonathan Jauregui (14) leaps in the air to gain control of the ball in a Region IV-6A quarterfinal game against Edinburg Economedes at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s Kenneth Reyes (23) and Edinburg Economedes’ Randy Galvan (18) battle for the ball in a Region IV-6A quarterfinal game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s Kenneth Reyes (23) keeps the ball from Edinburg Economedes’ Josue Villarreal (11) in a Region IV-6A quarterfinal game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s Jeus Martinez (9) reacts after his goal against Edinburg Economedes in a Region IV-6A quarterfinal game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s Erick Gonzalez (2) heads the ball in a Region IV-6A quarterfinal game against Edinburg Economedes at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s Damien Mejia (13) pulls down Edinburg Economedes’ Randy Galvan (18) for which he was given a yellow card during play in a Region IV-6A quarterfinal game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR USA Volleyball upholds Richardson suspension from coaching, training RGV HS Baseball Schedule and Scores – 4/1/24 – 4/5/24 Ruiz to Millin: A magical, and deadly, combination