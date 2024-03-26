Harlingen South’s Noelle Araguz, left , kicks a ball against Sharyland’s defender Paola De Alejandro , middle, and Sharyland’s goalie Dilian Villarreal, during a Class 5A bi-district match at Richard Thompson stadium Tuesday, March 26 2024 in Mission, Tx. Harlingen South won 3-0. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Harlingen South’s Aliyah Fonseca, left, gets the ball past Sharyland’s Gia Rico, right, during a Class 5A bi-district match at Richard Thompson stadium Tuesday, March 26 2024 in Mission, Tx. Harlingen South won 3-0. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Harlingen South’s Alexis Fonseca, right, controls the ball in front of Sharyland’s Ailynn Roman, left, during a Class 5A bi-district match at Richard Thompson stadium Tuesday, March 26 2024 in Mission, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Harlingen South’s Noelle Araguz celebrates with Alexis Fonseca after a score against Sharyland during a Class 5A bi-district match at Richard Thompson stadium Tuesday, March 26 2024 in Mission, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Sharyland’s goalie Dilian Villarreal, left, attempts to block a shot from Harlingen South’s Noelle Araguz, right, during a Class 5A bi-district match at Richard Thompson stadium Tuesday, March 26 2024 in Mission, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Sharyland’s Rachel Andaverdi, right, with a header against Harlingen South’s Sophia Jimenez, left, during a Class 5A bi-district match at Richard Thompson stadium Tuesday, March 26 2024 in Mission, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Harlingen South’s Aliyah Fonseca, right,, with a header against Sharyland’s Yhoalibeth Alvarez, behind, during a Class 5A bi-district match at Richard Thompson stadium Tuesday, March 26 2024 in Mission, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Harlingen South’s Noelle Araguz, right, takes the ball away from Sharyland’s Ailynn Roman, left, during a Class 5A bi-district match at Richard Thompson stadium Tuesday, March 26 2024 in Mission, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Sharyland’s Yezleen Pena, left, and Harlingen South’s Katherine Salinas, right, in a brief scuffle during a Class 5A bi-district match at Richard Thompson stadium Tuesday, March 26 2024 in Mission, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Teammates from both squads Sharyland and Harlingen South attempt to defuse a scuffle during a Class 5A bi-district match at Richard Thompson stadium Tuesday, March 26 2024 in Mission, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

