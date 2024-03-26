Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: Harlingen South beats Sharyland 3-0 bi-district play RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoSoccerPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Harlingen South beats Sharyland 3-0 bi-district play By Delcia Lopez - March 26, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Harlingen South’s Noelle Araguz, left , kicks a ball against Sharyland’s defender Paola De Alejandro , middle, and Sharyland’s goalie Dilian Villarreal, during a Class 5A bi-district match at Richard Thompson stadium Tuesday, March 26 2024 in Mission, Tx. Harlingen South won 3-0. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Harlingen South’s Aliyah Fonseca, left, gets the ball past Sharyland’s Gia Rico, right, during a Class 5A bi-district match at Richard Thompson stadium Tuesday, March 26 2024 in Mission, Tx. Harlingen South won 3-0. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Harlingen South’s Alexis Fonseca, right, controls the ball in front of Sharyland’s Ailynn Roman, left, during a Class 5A bi-district match at Richard Thompson stadium Tuesday, March 26 2024 in Mission, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Harlingen South’s Noelle Araguz celebrates with Alexis Fonseca after a score against Sharyland during a Class 5A bi-district match at Richard Thompson stadium Tuesday, March 26 2024 in Mission, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Sharyland’s goalie Dilian Villarreal, left, attempts to block a shot from Harlingen South’s Noelle Araguz, right, during a Class 5A bi-district match at Richard Thompson stadium Tuesday, March 26 2024 in Mission, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Sharyland’s Rachel Andaverdi, right, with a header against Harlingen South’s Sophia Jimenez, left, during a Class 5A bi-district match at Richard Thompson stadium Tuesday, March 26 2024 in Mission, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Harlingen South’s Aliyah Fonseca, right,, with a header against Sharyland’s Yhoalibeth Alvarez, behind, during a Class 5A bi-district match at Richard Thompson stadium Tuesday, March 26 2024 in Mission, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Harlingen South’s Noelle Araguz, right, takes the ball away from Sharyland’s Ailynn Roman, left, during a Class 5A bi-district match at Richard Thompson stadium Tuesday, March 26 2024 in Mission, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Sharyland’s Yezleen Pena, left, and Harlingen South’s Katherine Salinas, right, in a brief scuffle during a Class 5A bi-district match at Richard Thompson stadium Tuesday, March 26 2024 in Mission, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Teammates from both squads Sharyland and Harlingen South attempt to defuse a scuffle during a Class 5A bi-district match at Richard Thompson stadium Tuesday, March 26 2024 in Mission, Tx. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Unique fusion of flavors at McAllen’s Mikhuna New Breed Wrestling bringing chaos to venues throughout RGV Finalist named to take retiring Sharyland ISD superintendent’s position Championship standard: Powerhouse UTRGV chess team heads to Final Four McAllen city leaders alter IMAS funding after MISD pulls funds