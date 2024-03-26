Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

McALLEN — Mikhuna, a Japanese-Peruvian restaurant in McAllen brings a one-of-a-kind taste to the Valley with a mix of traditional South American dishes and Nikkei, a fusion of Peruvian ingredients shaped by Japanese techniques.

For this South Texas Flavor, I stepped out of my comfort zone and tried something completely new to me.

I had no idea what to expect from the restaurant, which I assume most people will as well from a Japanese-Peruvian cuisine but I left full, satisfied and appreciative that the Valley has a manifold of restaurants to try.

Upon hearing about the Japanese-Peruvian restaurant, you might think that it is an odd combination of two different cultures and cuisines but there is a history behind the cuisine.

Wanting to get some context behind all dishes at the restaurant without googling everything, I brought my good friend Fernando, an authentic Peruvian and his girlfriend Anna, an avid foodie.

Fernando is from Arequipa, Peru and moved with his family to the Valley in 2017. We became friends when we met as freshmen at UTRGV and ever since, he has taught me so much about Peru, South America and life in general.

Bringing him along was great since he gave me short history lessons on the influence that Japanese and Chinese immigrants had on Peru, Peruvian cuisine and on specific dishes that the restaurant offered.

Entering the restaurant, you instantly hear what my friend called “Latino dad rock” and see the colorful art with a beautiful Samurai and Inca inspired mural on the wall.

The restaurant has an upscale type of vibe to it but does have a good balance. It can be a relaxing dinner experience with friends or could be the perfect spot for a fancy date.

The menu has a good amount of options from the appetizers to all of their signature dishes with meat and seafood options.

It might be a little overwhelming at first but the menu is detailed and the staff is very helpful to questions and offering recommendations.

To get a good overall taste of what they offer, I first ordered Wistupiku Empanadas to share. They are empanadas filled with ají de gallina, a slightly spicy peruvian shredded chicken in a creamy sauce.

They were a quality empanada with a good golden crisp which went well with the soft creamy insides.

I then tried the Tacu Tacu a Lo Pobre, a steak with Peruvian rice and beans, fried egg, sweet plantains and sautéed onions and tomatoes.

I’m not really a steak guy but I got it medium and it was juicy. A different combo than most steak dinners, especially with egg on top and the sweet plantains but I enjoyed the different tastes that one plate offered.

I then tried the Kraki Maki, a fried sushi roll with shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with spicy salmon.

The roll was simple but you could really taste the quality of all the ingredients put into the roll, especially the spicy salmon on top which takes the sushi to the next level.

Along with the food, I tried a pisco sour, the most popular cocktail in Peru according to my friend and I could tell why.

The cocktail had pisco, which is kind of like Peruvian tequila and has a sweet taste since it is fermented grape juice, lime, sugar and to my surprise egg white. The drink was probably my favorite thing that I tried, it was mixed to perfection.

My friends ordered the Ceviche Peruano and Jalea which is basically deep fried calamari, shrimp, mussels, fish, yuca fries and criolla salad.

Sharing is caring and my friends let me try some of the ceviche and fried calamari.

A hot take by Anna was that Peruvian ceviche is better than Mexican ceviche and I cannot agree or disagree but the small amount she shared with me makes me want to order it next time I visit.

Overall I was impressed by the quality of the food, the presentation of everything, especially the drink I ordered and the staff being attentive and friendly.

I’m not going to lie to you all, the restaurant is more on the expensive end but I felt I got my money’s worth with all the things I listed.

I recommend this restaurant to anyone who enjoys seafood or wants to try a new restaurant with a unique cuisine unlike any other.

I know in life, people just want to stick to the same things they eat and enjoy. I get it, there’s a comfort in certain food. But in the year 2024, life is always ever-changing, so should your palate.

Located at 905 N Main St. in McAllen, Mikhuna is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday.