Edinburg Vela’s Jordan Bustamante, right, draws a foul from Sharyland Pioneer’s Edward Chavez, left, in their Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Mission High Neuhaus gym Tuesday, Feb.26 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Emer Avelar, (10) drives past Sharyland Pioneer’s Julian Valdez, (23) in their Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Mission High Neuhaus gym Tuesday, Feb.26 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Diego Salinas(5) crashes the boards against Sharyland Pioneer’s Julian Valdez, (23) in their Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Mission High Neuhaus gym Tuesday, Feb.26 2024.. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Emer Avelar, right, vies for a rebound against Sharyland Pioneer’s Edward Chavez, left, in their Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Mission High Neuhaus gym Tuesday, Feb.26 2024.  (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Nicolas Gomez, right, defends against Sharyland Pioneer’s Julian Valdez, left, in their Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Mission High Neuhaus gym Tuesday, Feb.26 2024.  (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Aziel Garza,right, swats a ball away from Sharyland Pioneer’s Julian Valdez, left, in their Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Mission High Neuhaus gym Tuesday, Feb.26 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Ariel Garza, left, collides with Sharyland Pioneer’s Josh Gaither, right, in their Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Mission High Neuhaus gym Tuesday, Feb.26 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Aziel Garza,right, vies for a rebound against Sharyland Pioneer’s Muhamed Shaath, left, in their Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Mission High Neuhaus gym Tuesday, Feb.26 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Aziel Garza,left, makes a steal against Sharyland Pioneer’s Dustin Duty, right, in their Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Mission High Neuhaus gym Tuesday, Feb.26 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Aziel Garza,right, vies for a rebound against Sharyland Pioneer’s Julian Valdez, left, in their Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Mission High Neuhaus gym Tuesday, Feb.26 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
The SaberCats win big in Round 3 to earn their spot in the Sweet 16. Edinburg Vela will face San Antonio Wagner in the Region IV-5A Tournament this weekend in San Antonio (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR