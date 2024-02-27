Home RGVSports Basketball Photo Gallery: SaberCats win big in Round 3 to earn their spot... RGVSportsBasketballHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: SaberCats win big in Round 3 to earn their spot in the Sweet 16 By Delcia Lopez - February 27, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Edinburg Vela’s Jordan Bustamante, right, draws a foul from Sharyland Pioneer’s Edward Chavez, left, in their Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Mission High Neuhaus gym Tuesday, Feb.26 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Emer Avelar, (10) drives past Sharyland Pioneer’s Julian Valdez, (23) in their Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Mission High Neuhaus gym Tuesday, Feb.26 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Diego Salinas(5) crashes the boards against Sharyland Pioneer’s Julian Valdez, (23) in their Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Mission High Neuhaus gym Tuesday, Feb.26 2024.. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Emer Avelar, right, vies for a rebound against Sharyland Pioneer’s Edward Chavez, left, in their Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Mission High Neuhaus gym Tuesday, Feb.26 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Nicolas Gomez, right, defends against Sharyland Pioneer’s Julian Valdez, left, in their Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Mission High Neuhaus gym Tuesday, Feb.26 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Aziel Garza,right, swats a ball away from Sharyland Pioneer’s Julian Valdez, left, in their Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Mission High Neuhaus gym Tuesday, Feb.26 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Ariel Garza, left, collides with Sharyland Pioneer’s Josh Gaither, right, in their Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Mission High Neuhaus gym Tuesday, Feb.26 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Aziel Garza,right, vies for a rebound against Sharyland Pioneer’s Muhamed Shaath, left, in their Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Mission High Neuhaus gym Tuesday, Feb.26 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Aziel Garza,left, makes a steal against Sharyland Pioneer’s Dustin Duty, right, in their Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Mission High Neuhaus gym Tuesday, Feb.26 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Aziel Garza,right, vies for a rebound against Sharyland Pioneer’s Julian Valdez, left, in their Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Mission High Neuhaus gym Tuesday, Feb.26 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) The SaberCats win big in Round 3 to earn their spot in the Sweet 16. Edinburg Vela will face San Antonio Wagner in the Region IV-5A Tournament this weekend in San Antonio (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR On the rise: Harvest Christian evolving from private school to RGV power RGV Baseball Schedule and Scores – 2/26/24 – 3/2/24 Santa Maria tops Lee Academy, advances to Sweet 16 SaberCats roar past Diamondbacks, punch ticket to Sweet 16 Editorial: We hope Biden’s visit to Valley proves to be more than just another campaign appearance