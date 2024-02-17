Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: South Texas STAGS Championship meet RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoSwimming and DivingPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: South Texas STAGS Championship meet By Delcia Lopez - February 17, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Darryl Glen Gaona,16, San Antonio Reagan swimmer competes at the South Texas STAGS Championship event at the Pharr Natatorium Saturday, Feb.17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Fintan Villanueva Delaney,17, of San Antonio competes in a relay swim event at the South Texas STAGS Championship event at the Pharr Natatorium Saturday, Feb.17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Competitors at the South Texas STAGS Championship event at the Pharr Natatorium Saturday, Feb.17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Kaya Camarillo,12, competes at the South Texas STAGS Championship event at the Pharr Natatorium Saturday, Feb.17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Competitors at the South Texas STAGS Championship event at the Pharr Natatorium Saturday, Feb.17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Kaya Camarillo,12, competes in the South Texas STAGS Championship event at the Pharr Natatorium Saturday, Feb.17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Shia Camarillo,13, with Alamo Area Aquatics prepares to swim at the South Texas STAGS Championship event at the Pharr Natatorium Saturday, Feb.17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Savannah Parker, 14, competes at the South Texas STAGS Championship event at the Pharr Natatorium Saturday, Feb.17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Charo King encourages her swimmers during a swim competition at the South Texas STAGS Championship event at the Pharr Natatorium Saturday, Feb.17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Shia Camarillo,13, competes at the South Texas STAGS Championship event at the Pharr Natatorium Saturday, Feb.17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Queen Cassandra: Edinburg’s Medrano crowned state champion 19-year-old in ‘major’ Edinburg crash dies from injuries Stunning win for Medrano sends her to state championship match Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway reopens following collapse detection malfunction Medrano becomes first to reach state title tilt with thrilling pin