Darryl Glen Gaona,16, San Antonio Reagan swimmer competes at the South Texas STAGS Championship event at the Pharr Natatorium Saturday, Feb.17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Fintan Villanueva Delaney,17, of San Antonio competes in a relay swim event at the South Texas STAGS Championship event at the Pharr Natatorium Saturday, Feb.17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Competitors at the South Texas STAGS Championship event at the Pharr Natatorium Saturday, Feb.17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Kaya Camarillo,12, competes at the South Texas STAGS Championship event at the Pharr Natatorium Saturday, Feb.17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Competitors at the South Texas STAGS Championship event at the Pharr Natatorium Saturday, Feb.17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Kaya Camarillo,12, competes in the South Texas STAGS Championship event at the Pharr Natatorium Saturday, Feb.17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Shia Camarillo,13, with Alamo Area Aquatics prepares to swim at the South Texas STAGS Championship event at the Pharr Natatorium Saturday, Feb.17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Savannah Parker, 14, competes at the South Texas STAGS Championship event at the Pharr Natatorium Saturday, Feb.17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Charo King encourages her swimmers during a swim competition at the South Texas STAGS Championship event at the Pharr Natatorium Saturday, Feb.17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Shia Camarillo,13, competes at the South Texas STAGS Championship event at the Pharr Natatorium Saturday, Feb.17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR