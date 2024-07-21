Operation Border Health brings free check-ups to Valley

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

This year’s Operation Border Health Preparedness event will feature free medical services for the public including dental and vision care.

The annual event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at PSJA Early College High School, located at 805 W. Ridge Road in San Juan.

The goal of the event, which is hosted in partnership with local counties, city health departments, medical schools, human service organizations, Texas Military Forces, universities, out-state-agencies and volunteer groups, is to help communities and its residents prepare for disasters.

Throughout the event attendees can get free medical services including immunizations, medical exams, blood pressure checks, diabetes screenings, hearing and vision exams, sports physicals, dental services such as cleanings, fillings and extractions as well as vision exams and a mobile lab to make prescription glasses.

Other services include liver scan tests, STD testing, mental health services, nutrition services, educational services and community outreach services.

Attendees are encouraged to bring any prescription medication with them. The services are available for people of all ages.

There will also be other events hosted throughout the Rio Grande Valley. For more information about the event and other locations, call 211 or visit www.dshs.texas.gov.