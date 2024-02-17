19-year-old in ‘major’ Edinburg crash dies from injuries

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The 19-year-old man involved in what police described as a “major accident” on Thursday has died from his injuries, the city said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

Ruben Zepeda III, 19, died Saturday after sustaining what police called a “serious injury” in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at around 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to a city news release, Edinburg police responded to the crash in the vicinity of North I-69C and the southbound lanes of Ramseyer Road, and found Zepeda to be the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle involved.

Firefighters needed to extract Zepeda from the vehicle and he was taken to a local hospital where he was initially listed in stable condition before dying Saturday.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.