Photo Gallery: A celebration of love draws over 50 couples for Valentine's Day marriage ceremony By Delcia Lopez - February 14, 2024 Amira Gonzalez, 2, Miss RGV Toddler, scatters rose pedals on the red carpet as Hector and Manuela Davila celebrate their 33 years of marriage during judge Charlie Espinoza's mass wedding for Valentine's Day at the Promenade Park Amphitheater Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Guillermo Mireles, 50, and Mary Martinez, 59, participate in judge Charlie Espinoza's Mass Wedding event for Valentine's Day at the Promenade Park Amphitheater Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Marco Toral with Super Party Events places a letter on the stage before judge Charlie Espinoza's Mass Wedding event for Valentine's Day at the Promenade Park Amphitheater Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Edinburg. Over 50 couples participate during judge Charlie Espinoza's Mass Wedding event for Valentine's Day at the Promenade Park Amphitheater Wednesday, Feb. 14 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Judge Charlie Espinoza weds more than 50 couples during a Mass Wedding event for Valentine's Day at the Promenade Park Amphitheater Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Nicolas an employee with Super Party letters rentals, carries a red heart to place on the stage during judge Charlie Espinoza's mass wedding for Valentine's Day at the Promenade Park Amphitheater Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) A little girls plays with an umbrella during judge Charlie Espinoza's mass wedding for Valentine's Day at the Promenade Park Amphitheater Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])