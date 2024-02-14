Edinburg ‘celebration of love’ draws over 50 couples for Valentine’s Day marriage ceremony

Only have a minute? Listen instead

EDINBURG — Overcast clouds and a few drizzles of rain did little to wash away the excitement of more than 50 couples as they awaited their chance to say “I do” in the presence of their families at the Promenade Park Amphitheater.

The Valentine’s Day Mass Wedding event brought together 56 couples Wednesday morning for the chance to be married free of charge, courtesy of the city of Edinburg and Judge Charlie Espinoza, who has presided over such events for 29 years.

“It’s a celebration of love, and really, for us it brings it all the community together — all the families, all in one place and one location,” Mayor Ramiro Garza said before the event. “It’s good to see all our vendors here that are also here to support all those that are getting married. Whether it’s flowers or pastries, it’s just a great community event.”

Couples stood on orange marks on the amphitheater’s three levels, many wearing suits, white dresses, or their Sunday best.

Among those waiting to tie the knot were Roberto Moreno, 40, of Palmview, and Filiberto Molina, 22, of Monterrey, whose nearly three-year relationship led them to this moment.

“When we found out about this event, we were just like, ‘Perfect opportunity,’” Moreno said. “It’s a symbol of our commitment to love and, in general, good well being towards each other.”

As they waited for Espinoza to arrive and begin the ceremony, both men said that they were not at all nervous.

“It’s nice to have a lot of people present,” Moreno said. “I don’t know a lot of people, so it’s nice to just be surrounded by love and lots of strangers that are going to be in the same type of commitment as we are.”

“Que viva el amor,” he added.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Espinoza took the stage and began the ceremony. The names of all the couples were read as they joined hands.

“OK, we’re ready to rock and roll,” Espinoza said as he began the ceremony.

He read through the vows in both English and Spanish, with the couples responding with enthusiastic yes’s and I do’s.

“Men and ladies, may you be blessed with each loving union that nothing will divide you,” Espinoza said. “May the interrelation bond between you be a source of blessing and strength as you walk together through your life.”

As the ceremony concluded, cheers erupted from family and friends in attendance as the couples shared their first kisses as married couples.

“It feels very special because I am talking to the couples that are getting married, and all I ask is for them to do everything possible to stay together,” Espinoza said after the ceremony. “Just because I do this for free doesn’t mean that it’s a game. I need a marriage license, I get their marriage license and I ask them to be fair and just with each other and try to work things out.”

Justin Garcez, 21, and Giselle Vega, 21, of Edinburg, were surrounded by family and posing for pictures after the ceremony was completed.

“It feels pretty good. I mean, I had to hold back my tears,” Garces said. “I’ve been waiting for this one for four years.”

“It’s a nice celebration of love,” Vega added.

Maria Luisa Cantu, 32, and Michael Acosta, 27, of Edinburg, had been dating for six months prior to Wednesday’s ceremony.

“I still just can’t believe it,” Cantu said. I’m just, like, so happy that I’m going to get to spend the rest of my life with the love of my life. It feels really nice.”

Acosta said that the couple had initially planned to get married in 2025, but their plans changed when they heard about the free Mass Wedding event. They said that they were pleasantly surprised with the large turnout, which made their special day even more special.

“​​Honestly, like, I couldn’t wait a year,” he said, as he turned and faced his new bride. “While we do have the rest of our lives, even before we were officially married, I just needed to officially call you my wife. I need to.”

“Yup,” Cantu said with joyful tears in her eyes. “You left me speechless.”