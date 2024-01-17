Sharyland High’s Iker Urueta , right, gets past PSJA Southwest defender on his way to score at PSJA Southwest High school soccer field Wednesday, Jan. 17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Iker Urueta, left, duels for the ball against PSJA Southwest Andy Calderon, right, during a game at PSJA Southwest High school soccer field Wednesday, Jan. 17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Furkan Coban (6) slices past PSJA Southwest’s Adrian Zumaya, back, during a game at PSJA Southwest High school soccer field Wednesday, Jan. 17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Francisco Gomez (22) is tripped by PSJA Southwest’s Andy Calderon (4) during a game at PSJA Southwest High school soccer field Wednesday, Jan. 17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Iker Urueta , left, gets past PSJA Southwest defender Diego De Leon, right, on his way to a score at PSJA Southwest High school soccer field Wednesday, Jan. 17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
PSJA Southwest’s Pedro Galvan, right, with a header defended by Sharyland High’s Inaki Cruz, left, during a game at PSJA Southwest High school soccer field Wednesday, Jan. 17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Gonzalo Gandaria, left, duels for the ball against PSJA Southwest Adrian Zumaya, right, during a game at PSJA Southwest High school soccer field Wednesday, Jan. 17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Iker Urueta ,left, celebrates after scoring with teammate Carlos Lopez after scoring his third goal against PSJA Southwest during a game at PSJA Southwest High school soccer field Wednesday, Jan. 17 2024 in Pharr. Sharyland defeated PSJA Southwest 9-0. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Iker Urueta , left, duels for the ball against PSJA Southwest Andy Calderon, right, during a game at PSJA Southwest High school soccer field Wednesday, Jan. 17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

