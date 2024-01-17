Home RGVSports High School Sharyland High blasts PSJA Southwest 9-0 RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoSoccerPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Sharyland High blasts PSJA Southwest 9-0 By Delcia Lopez - January 17, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Sharyland High’s Iker Urueta , right, gets past PSJA Southwest defender on his way to score at PSJA Southwest High school soccer field Wednesday, Jan. 17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Iker Urueta, left, duels for the ball against PSJA Southwest Andy Calderon, right, during a game at PSJA Southwest High school soccer field Wednesday, Jan. 17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Furkan Coban (6) slices past PSJA Southwest’s Adrian Zumaya, back, during a game at PSJA Southwest High school soccer field Wednesday, Jan. 17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Francisco Gomez (22) is tripped by PSJA Southwest’s Andy Calderon (4) during a game at PSJA Southwest High school soccer field Wednesday, Jan. 17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Iker Urueta , left, gets past PSJA Southwest defender Diego De Leon, right, on his way to a score at PSJA Southwest High school soccer field Wednesday, Jan. 17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) PSJA Southwest’s Pedro Galvan, right, with a header defended by Sharyland High’s Inaki Cruz, left, during a game at PSJA Southwest High school soccer field Wednesday, Jan. 17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Gonzalo Gandaria, left, duels for the ball against PSJA Southwest Adrian Zumaya, right, during a game at PSJA Southwest High school soccer field Wednesday, Jan. 17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Iker Urueta ,left, celebrates after scoring with teammate Carlos Lopez after scoring his third goal against PSJA Southwest during a game at PSJA Southwest High school soccer field Wednesday, Jan. 17 2024 in Pharr. Sharyland defeated PSJA Southwest 9-0. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Iker Urueta , left, duels for the ball against PSJA Southwest Andy Calderon, right, during a game at PSJA Southwest High school soccer field Wednesday, Jan. 17 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR San Sebastián Rooftop Festival set for Friday atop McAllen parking garage Election season heating up in San Benito Brownsville’s Art Hurtado finishes 20th in HURT 100 in Hawaii Harlingen’s Early Childhood Academy recognized by H-E-B Excellence in Education Edinburg utility bills to increase twice this year after water rate hike approved