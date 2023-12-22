Hidalgo County’s longest-serving judge to retire next December

Only have a minute? Listen instead

After 43 years on the bench, state District Judge Mario E. Ramirez Jr. will be setting down the gavel one last time at the end of next December.

Hidalgo County announced Ramirez’s retirement in a Wednesday news release, describing his time on the bench as “an era of exemplary judicial service.”

Ramirez decided to not seek reelection and retire.

The Roma native is the longest-serving presiding judge in Hidalgo County and in the Fifth Administrative Judicial Region of Texas.

He has served as the judicial overseer of the Hidalgo County Juvenile Probation Department for 39 years and in 2009, Hidalgo County Commissioners Court made him the namesake of the expanded Mario E. Ramirez, Jr. Juvenile Justice Center.

In the news release, Ramirez expressed deep gratitude to his family and said their support has been his stronghold. He also thanked his staff, which have been integral to his success. He also extended his thanks to his colleagues, the legal community and to his supporters for their confidence and trust.

“Serving on the bench has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am profoundly grateful for the trust and support I’ve received over the years,” Ramirez said. “It has been a privilege to work alongside dedicated professionals committed to upholding the law and serving the people of Hidalgo County as well as all those who have appeared in court.

“I look forward to continuing to serve as your Judge of the 332nd District Court through the end of my term next December.”

While on the bench, he received numerous honors, awards and recognition’s, including being named a Distinguished Law Graduate by St. Mary’s University Law Alumni Association.

Ramirez graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1972 and then from St. Mary’s University School of Law in 1975. He first took the bench in 1980 as presiding judge of County Court-at-Law No. 2 and then as judge of the 93rd state District Court from 1981 to 1982. In 1983, the Texas Legislature created the 332nd state District Court and he was the first and only presiding judge of the court since its creation.