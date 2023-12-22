COMMENTARY: Dependency center welcome

Only have a minute? Listen instead

After reading that South Texas Health System opened a chemical dependency unit in Edinburg, I am proud to see that our city is providing aid to the community.

CEO Jessica Baker stated that the idea came from a conversation she had with first responders and she saw that the Valley needed one. I could not agree with her more. The Rio Grande Valley needs more support and treatment for substance abusers due to the thousands of related deaths and need to improve the lives of individuals. The chemical dependency unit in the Valley is a helpful resource for individuals dealing with substance abuse, providing support and treatment options. According to Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, “2020 shows that only 13% of people with drug use disorders receive any treatment.” This is a concerning statistic that highlights the need for centers like this all over the country.

The percentage of people receiving help is low and the chemical dependency unit that started off with 10 beds is planning to grow that number to 20 beds. This facility is going to provide help to those in need and save the lives of many individuals who struggle daily without the resources they need to rehabilitate themselves.

Now that we have a facility in the RGV, people can get the help they need without traveling long distances and being away from their families.

The Valley is addressing this urgent need and is propelling us in a positive direction. The chemical dependency facility provides ongoing support once people leave. They provide them with Alcoholic Anonymous meetings and Narcotics Anonymous meetings. These resources will be available to those who do not require an overnight stay at the facility.

Buddy T. stated that NA meetings are “for addicts who wish to pursue and maintain a drug-free lifestyle,” “and that AA meetings can lead to a higher rate of continuous abstinence over months and years.”

The program provides a support system to help with recovery by talking with people who are having the same experiences. Furthermore, the members will receive support and encouragement from their peers to maintain a drug-free lifestyle and learn new strategies to overcome addiction.

Although the cost of starting and maintaining a chemical dependency unit can be expensive, the long-term benefits of helping individuals improve their lives and become productive members of society are ultimately worth it. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez states that people struggling with drug addictions “turn to crime to feed their habit.” This leads them to become burdens on their family and the government because they are willing to do anything to feed their addiction.

In addition, the chemical dependency unit will begin a positive change in our community. The chemical dependency unit that opened in Edinburg will bring about a new change in the community, bettering people’s lives and saving the lives of thousands each year. Remember, every small action can make a big impact.

Leslie Lopez lives in Weslaco.