Photo Gallery: Memorial ends season at Sweet 16
By Delcia Lopez - November 11, 2023

McAllen Memorial's Amare Hernandez, left, goes up for a a hit against Rouse's Savannah Skopal, right, during a UIL Region IV-5A Regional Semifinals game at Northside Sports Gym Friday, Nov. 10 2023 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) ©All Images Copyrighted

McAllen Memorial's Madisyn Sosa reacts following a point against Rouse High during a UIL Region IV-5A Regional Semifinals game at Northside Sports Gym Friday, Nov. 10 2023 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) ©

McAllen Memorial's Amare Hernandez, right, reacts to Leah Garcia's dig against Rouse High during a UIL Region IV-5A Regional Semifinals game at Northside Sports Gym Friday, Nov. 10 2023 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) ©

McAllen Memorial's Gaby Torres, left, and Karly Bazan, right, at the net against Rouse's Naara Tanco, left, during a UIL Region IV-5A Regional Semifinals game at Northside Sports Gym Friday, Nov. 10 2023 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) ©

McAllen Memorial's Leah Garcia , left, hits against Rouse's Tatum Taylor, right, during a UIL Region IV-5A Regional Semifinals game at Northside Sports Gym Friday, Nov. 10 2023 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) ©

McAllen Memorial's Amare Hernandez, left, Gaby Torres, Madisyn Sosa, and Leah Garcia walk off the court after their loss to Rouse High at the Region IV-5A Regional Semifinals game at Northside Sports Gym Friday, Nov. 10 2023 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) ©

McAllen Memorial's Amare Hernandez, left, high fives her teammates after the end of their season at the UIL Region IV-5A Regional Semifinals game at Northside Sports Gym Friday, Nov. 10 2023 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) ©

Rouse's Jadyn Wilgus, left, hits against McAllen Memorial's Amare Hernandez, right, during a UIL Region IV-5A Regional Semifinals game at Northside Sports Gym Friday, Nov. 10 2023 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) ©

McAllen Memorial's Amare Hernandez , left, attempts a hit against Rose High's Savannah Skopal, right, during a UIL Region IV-5A Regional Semifinals game at Northside Sports Gym Friday, Nov. 10 2023 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) ©

McAllen Memorial's Madisyn Sosa, right, hits against Rouse's Tatum Taylor , left, during a UIL Region IV-5A Regional Semifinals game at Northside Sports Gym Friday, Nov. 10 2023 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) ©