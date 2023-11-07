Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: Memorial breaks Sharyland’s streak, headed to Sweet 16 RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning StarVolleyball Photo Gallery: Memorial breaks Sharyland’s streak, headed to Sweet 16 By Delcia Lopez - November 7, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen Memorial celebrates in front of Sharyland High’ Kenisha Martinez, right, during a Region IV- 5A Regional Quarterfinals game at McAllen Memorial High school on Tuesday, Nov. 07, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Madisyn Sosa reacts to a kill during a Region IV- 5A Regional Quarterfinals game at McAllen Memorial High school on Tuesday, Nov. 07, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez, right, hits against Sharyland High Kenisha Martinez, left, during a Region IV- 5A Regional Quarterfinals game at McAllen Memorial High school on Tuesday, Nov. 07, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez, right, gets a kill past Sharyland High Kassandra De La Garza, left, during a Region IV- 5A Regional Quarterfinals game at McAllen Memorial High school on Tuesday, Nov. 07, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Leah Garcia, right, blocks at the net against Sharyland High’s Pamela Pena, left, during a Region IV- 5A Regional Quarterfinals game at McAllen Memorial High school on Tuesday, Nov. 07, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Leah Garcia, left, gets a hit past Sharyland High’s Ashlyn Garcia, right, during a Region IV- 5A Regional Quarterfinals game at McAllen Memorial High school on Tuesday, Nov. 07, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Leah Garcia celebrates with her teammates after defeating Sharyland High 3-0 in the Region IV- 5A Regional Quarterfinals game at McAllen Memorial High school on Tuesday, Nov. 07, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Madisyn Sosa reacts on hit against Sharyland High during a Region IV- 5A Regional Quarterfinals game at McAllen Memorial High school on Tuesday, Nov. 07, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Madisyn Sosa, middle, hits against Sharyland High’s Ashlyn Garcia, left, and Ivana Adame, right, during a Region IV- 5A Regional Quarterfinals game at McAllen Memorial High school on Tuesday, Nov. 07, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Kassandra De La Garza, left, and Kenisha Martinez, right, are seen during a timeout of a Region IV- 5A Regional Quarterfinals game at McAllen Memorial High school on Tuesday, Nov. 07, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sharyland Pioneer goes down swinging against Flour Bluff in Round 3 UTRGV women’s basketball drops season opener at Texas Tech Memorial sweeps Sharyland, heading to Sweet 16 again Edinburg, Weslaco and Donna incumbents see upsets Los Fresnos mayor wins reelection; voters appear to favor BISD proposition