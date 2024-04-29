Marine killed in ‘mishap’ at Camp Pendleton identified as McAllen native

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A U.S. Marine who was killed at Camp Pendleton in California last week has been identified as a McAllen native.

Corporal Miguel A. Maya of McAllen died on Tuesday, April 23 in what was described as an “aviation ground mishap.”

Maya was 23 years old.

Maya was a U/AH-1 Aircraft Avionics Technician with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to Cpl. Maya’s loved ones during this difficult time,” Lt. Col. Jason Caster, commanding officer of HMLAT-303, said in a news release. “Our priority right now is taking care of the family of our fallen Marine, and ensuring the well-being of our Marines and their loved ones.”

Maya enlisted in the Marine Corps on April 27, 2020. During his enlistment, he was awarded the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.

A representative of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Communication Strategy & Operations Office said that they were unable to release any ​​details about the transfer of remains.

No other information was available at this time. The incident is currently under investigation.