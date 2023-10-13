Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: Sabercats’ with a victory over the Bulldogs RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Sabercats’ with a victory over the Bulldogs By Delcia Lopez - October 13, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen High’s Jayden Herrera, right, is up ended by Edinburg Vela’s Jaxson Shupe, bottom, during a District 15-5A DI game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. Vela beats McAllen High 42-20. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Jamal Polley, left, gets past McAllen High’s Nathan Rocha, right, on his way to a 69 yard touchdown during a District 15-5A DI game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Jamal Polley, left, escapes the grasp of McAllen High’s Daniel Cavazos, right, during a District 15-5A DI game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Jarion Cruz, left, runs back a punt against McAllen High’s Nathan Rocha, right, during a District 15-5A DI game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Joaquin Valdez, right, is hit by Edinburg Vela defender Alexander Sotelo, left, during a District 15-5A DI game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Tristan Keith, right, misses a catch in front of Edinburg Vela defender Robert Cantu, left, during a District 15-5A DI game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Jamal Polley, right, encounters McAllen High’s Aden Sanchez, left, during a District 15-5A DI game at Richard R. Flores stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Jamal Polley, right, is tackled by McAllen High’s Gavin Almaraz, left, during a District 15-5A DI game at Richard R. Flores stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Joaquin Valdez, right, runs past Edinburg Vela defender Alexander Sotelo, left, at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Jayden Herrera, right, drags an Edinburg Vela defender Robert Cantu, left, into the end zone at Richard R.Flores Stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Jaxson Shupe, right, runs back a kick off return for a touchdown against McAllen High during a District 15-5A DI game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Gavin Almaraz, right, drags an Edinburg Vela defender Jaxson Shupe, left, with a catch and run during a District 15-5A DI game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Roma wins thriller against Sharyland Pioneer Valley residents express concern as Senate passes school voucher bill Port of Brownsville receives historic funding from Texas Legislature Primera man arrested on drug charges as police investigate fentanyl deaths RGV Humane Society, Harlingen to revise contract following concerns