McAllen High’s Jayden Herrera, right, is up ended by Edinburg Vela’s Jaxson Shupe, bottom, during a District 15-5A DI game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. Vela beats McAllen High 42-20. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jamal Polley, left, gets past McAllen High’s Nathan Rocha, right, on his way to a 69 yard touchdown during a District 15-5A DI game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jamal Polley, left, escapes the grasp of McAllen High’s Daniel Cavazos, right, during a District 15-5A DI game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jarion Cruz, left, runs back a punt against McAllen High’s Nathan Rocha, right, during a District 15-5A DI game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Joaquin Valdez, right, is hit by Edinburg Vela defender Alexander Sotelo, left, during a District 15-5A DI game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Tristan Keith, right, misses a catch in front of Edinburg Vela defender Robert Cantu, left, during a District 15-5A DI game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jamal Polley, right, encounters McAllen High’s Aden Sanchez, left, during a District 15-5A DI game at Richard R. Flores stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jamal Polley, right, is tackled by McAllen High’s Gavin Almaraz, left, during a District 15-5A DI game at Richard R. Flores stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Joaquin Valdez, right, runs past Edinburg Vela defender Alexander Sotelo, left, at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Jayden Herrera, right, drags an Edinburg Vela defender Robert Cantu, left, into the end zone at Richard R.Flores Stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jaxson Shupe, right, runs back a kick off return for a touchdown against McAllen High during a District 15-5A DI game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Gavin Almaraz, right, drags an Edinburg Vela defender Jaxson Shupe, left, with a catch and run during a District 15-5A DI game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

