Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial defeats Hanna in non-district play 28-20
By Joel Martinez - August 24, 2023

Brownsville Hanna 'sJoseph Ruiz (1) leaps into the endzone in a non-district game against Brownsville Hanna at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in McAllen.

McAllen Memoriall wide receiver Dylan Goodson (5) carries the ball against Brownsville Hanna in a non-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in McAllen.

Brownsville Hanna's Mario Garcia (15) carries th ball in a non-district game against McAllen Memorial at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in McAllen.

Brownsville Hanna's Christian Espinosa (2) is stopped by Mcallen Memorial defenders Nico Lara (42) and Daniel Cardenas (2) in a non-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in McAllen.

McAllen Memorial's Dylan Goodson (5) congradulates teammate runniing back Sebastian Aleman (1) in the endzone after his 54-yard touchdown run against Brownsville Hanna in a non-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in McAllen.