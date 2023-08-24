Brownsville Hanna ‘sJoseph Ruiz (1) leaps into the endzone in a non-district game against Brownsville Hanna at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memoriall wide receiver Dylan Goodson (5) carries the ball against Brownsville Hanna in a non-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

Brownsville Hanna’s Mario Garcia (15) carries th ball in a non-district game against McAllen Memorial at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Brownsville Hanna’s Christian Espinosa (2) is stopped by Mcallen Memorial defenders Nico Lara (42) and Daniel Cardenas (2) in a non-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Dylan Goodson (5) congradulates teammate runniing back Sebastian Aleman (1) in the endzone after his 54-yard touchdown run against Brownsville Hanna in a non-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR