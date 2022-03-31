Letters: Old gas receipt spurs comment

I was cleaning out the center console of my truck and found a gas ticket from April 2019. I paid $1.89 per gallon for mid-grade gasoline. I was amazed at how high the price of gas has risen, but that should be no surprise given Joe Biden’s agenda of closing off federal lands to drilling for oil and canceling the Keystone pipeline — promises made and kept.

But he doesn’t want to own it; he now blames Vladimir Putin and the war for the spike in gas prices.

I don’t know if it’s the “fog of war” or the fog in his brain that is responsible for his confusion. Puppet Jen Psaki is out front saying that America is producing more oil than when Trump was in office, really! Then why is Biden trying to call the Saudi government for more oil production?

He also is reaching out to the Maduro regime in Venezuela for more oil, why?

The fact is that Donald Trump was decisive in making the United States energy independent, a goal that was reached. He sanctioned regimes like Iran, North Korea and Russia as well as China with tariffs, embargoes and import restrictions. Peace through strength and determination, hence all the bad actors were in check. These same bad actors now see the frailties of Biden and his administration, and are acting on this weakness, hence the situation we now see around the world.

So to the head of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden, our country is seeing 1970’s inflation thanks to your policy.

If this is how Uncle Joe “builds back better,” what is better about high gas prices, interest rates and groceries? “C’mon, man.”

Jake Longoria

Mission

Book attacks

radical right

I believe that Jane Mayer, author of the book “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right” is light years ahead of the national Democrats when it comes to her thinking and insights. She has exposed many of those who are behind a lot of the growth of anti-government hyper-individualism and hyper-libertarianism ideology since 1980. She points out that there is a group of radical right-wing billionaire oligarchs who, behind the scenes, have funded much of the national conservative news media, conservative talk-shows, conservative think-tanks and policy institutes (which far outnumber the liberal/progressive ones), and the growing number of extremely conservative Republican members of Congress who serve as their lackeys and stooges.

These oligarchs want to abolish all federal government social programs, especially Social Security, which is the one they hate the most, not because they care about our huge national debt and being fiscally responsible but because they want the federal income tax and all corporation taxation to be abolished, thus selfishly enriching themselves even more by paying no taxes at all.

These billionaire oligarchs are grooming, playing, conning, scamming and manipulating 330 million Americans whose interests they do not represent.

Stewart B. Epstein

Rochester, N.Y.