Investigation launched into death of Mission man found in ditch with dog bites

A Mission man was found dead in a ditch Friday afternoon after a passerby alerted authorities to the body, which was being bitten by dogs in the area. Authorities are now launching an investigation into the man’s death and are asking for the public’s help.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the body of Rogelio Garza, 59, was recovered from a ditch located in the 7500 block of West Military Highway in rural Mission at around 1:23 p.m.

The passerby who found Garza called 911 for help “and reported dogs were biting the deceased.”

Garza displayed what sheriff’s deputies described as several animal bites on his arms and legs, and local residents also told investigators that there had been “an aggressive stray dog” in the area.

That dog, which was found with blood around its mouth, was recovered by animal control, according to the sheriff’s office.

There were no signs of blunt force trauma but a crime scene specialist was called to the scene and a local justice of the peace ordered an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help by calling (956) 383-8114 to share any information that could help in the investigation, or to remain anonymous you can call (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip to the P3 TIPS app.