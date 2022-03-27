Letters: Response to letter

According to Ben Castillo (Letters, March 1), our country has descended into a society that: (1) declares “war” against police and law enforcement; (2) allows people to assault other people without suffering the consequences; (3) has cities that care more about protecting criminals than law-abiding citizens; and (4) treats/classifies illegal immigrants as a “protected” class.

“This is the ‘new normal,’” Ben says, “evil/sinister forces have … taken root in many institutions and segments of our society.”

Illegal immigrants treated as a “protected” class? Wow! America really is a great country, isn’t it? Now I know why so many immigrants risk their lives trying to get here.

That our society has declared “war” on law enforcement and that our cities “care more” about protecting criminals than law-abiding citizens is nothing more than typical, far-fetched right-wing misinformation.

America isn’t perfect, that’s for sure, but why spread such nonsense around? To further denigrate our country? What’s the motivation?

That people assault people in this country without suffering the consequences is not a “new normal.” It’s as old as civilization.

The criminals who don’t pay for their crimes are usually the very rich who can afford the best lawyers. Donald Trump is a good example. He was impeached twice for committing very serious crimes and both times he was acquitted by those who very well knew he was guilty.

Believing that the acquitters were not handsomely rewarded in one way or another would be naive.

Castillo, however, does have a point. “Evil” and “sinister” forces do seem to have taken root in our society. Fortunately, the cancer that initiated the whole political conundrum has been removed. Unfortunately, remnants of the cancer still remain, in the form of two venom-spitting snakes, Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who viciously spewed their venomous vile on President Biden as he gave the State of the Union speech. These two despicable dunces dishonor the prestige and honor of being a U.S. representative.

So, Ben, are we together on this? Will we strive to vote all the “sinister evils” out? Will we also ensure that those who assaulted and desecrated our revered Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020, suffer the consequences?

Come on, man. For a sensible and less crazy America, let’s give President Biden a helping hand.

Italo J. Zarate

Brownsville

Postal

epiphany

Every so often in a person’s life you have one of those epiphany things. The news in the March 9 Monitor notes the passage of a bill to “shore up” the Postal Service provided the start for my most recent one. It seems that the insurance of six-day delivery was the straw that broke the back of the ongoing battle to make the Postal Service more cost effective and guaranteed a bill that both parties could agree on.

What does this have to do with a personal epiphany? Simple: It shined a very glaring light on what we have become as a nation.

Think about it — no politics, no emotion, just logic, education and experience. What difference does getting a delivery on Saturday make to you? With direct deposit, online banking, Insta Tellers, etc., it cant be finance related. Businesses, you mean to tell us you can’t wait a day longer for those checks that are “in the mail,” or government to send your tax refund? That’s a no-brainer, since it takes more than a day for them to decide what corner of the envelope to put the stamp on.

The bottom line is we have become a nation of spoiled, over-privileged, affluenza-infected, overmedicated, overweight, overprotected, overpaid, over-gratified, underemployed, underutilized brats. The majority are the personifications of that mid-’50s TV cereal commercial, “I want my Maypo, I want it NOW.” We have so confused wants with needs that I don’t know if we will ever again be able to discern the difference.

Still don’t understand? An example: We need world peace but we want low gas prices. We need reliable efficient transportation, but we want a $60,000 truck! We want 6-day mail delivery but haven’t a clue why we need it!

Ned Sheats

Mission

Trump

is gone

Please stop! When will the same people stop talking about Trump every week? He has not had anything to do with making rules for the USA in more than a year. Biden has made all the decisions.

Trump didn’t stop drilling of oil in Alaska, the Keystone pipeline, he didn’t have anything to do with the Afghan debacle, he didn’t allow more than 2 million illegals to cross the Rio Grande, he didn’t allow billions of tax dollars to go up in smoke as the cities burned with Democrat mayors and governors.

So let’s focus on what is happening now under Biden’s watch. Trump is not the president!

Bill Rouillier

McAllen