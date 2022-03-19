Basicchoice

I am horrified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Dictator Vladimir Putin is taking over his democratic neighbor to make it a Russian puppet.

Democracy is under assault in the U.S. too. Nearly all congressional Republicans support the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on our Capitol. They are also attacking our democracy with extreme gerrymandering and voter suppression.

The GOP has aligned itself with Putin and criticizes President Biden. Biden is not perfect, but he supports Ukraine and works for democracy. Trump praises Putin.

The 2022 midterm elections represent an emergency. If Republicans win a majority of the House or Senate, they will be able to complete what was started on Jan. 6: throwing out the electors voted in by the people in 2024.

This is not about liberal or conservative. The choice this year is more basic: democracy or dictatorship.

Vote like our democracy depends on it — because it does.

Jan Realini

San Antonio