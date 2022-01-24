Agents apprehend 421 migrants in Brownsville

U.S. Border Patrol agents at Fort Brown station in Brownsville apprehended more than 400 migrants over the weekend.

Authorities said each of the migrant groups was smuggled from Mexico into the United States either during the late evening or early morning hours.

According to a Border Patrol media release, the smuggling attempts occurred in some of the coldest weather the Rio Grande Valley has experienced this year.

The Fort Brown Station covers the area near the mouth of the Rio Grande to the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.

On Friday, the agents encountered a group of 75 migrants in Brownsville. While in the process of screening and transporting these migrants, three more groups totaling 88 migrants turned themselves over to the agents, the release stated. These two groups were comprised of family members and adults coming from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Chile and Honduras.

On Saturday, at about 10 p.m. the agents encountered another 77 migrants at the same location, and on Monday, an additional 181 migrants were encountered and taken into custody. All of these migrants, too, were from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Chile and Honduras and all were apprehended where the initial group was found.

Authorities said within all these groups, there were 74 children ranging in age from 9 months to 17 years old.

Border Patrol is processing the subjects accordingly

A similar situation occurred in December where agents, also from the Fort Brown station, apprehended 442 migrants in a period of three days.