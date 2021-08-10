Hidalgo County commissioners extends disaster declaration

The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court decided Tuesday morning to extend the state of disaster declaration signed last week by county Judge Richard F. Cortez.

The order initially signed on Aug. 2 was set to expire after seven days, but a vote during the commissioner’s court meeting allowed them to prolong it.

“We are at capacity to accommodate the growing numbers of asylum seekers who are legally in our community,” Cortez said. “This state of disaster will allow us to recoup financial losses to safely care for these migrants while assuring they are not in a position to spread COVID-19.”

The order will now be in effect until the commission votes to terminate it.