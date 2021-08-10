Harmony Public Schools to offer limited virtual learning

Harmony Public Schools said it will be offering virtual learning program on a limited basis for students with a documented medical need.

As part of the Texas Education Agency-approved program, students can receive up to 20 days of synchronous virtual instruction per academic year if they are unable to attend class on-campus due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Also, if they have been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual or a member of a high-risk medical group, as documented by a doctor. If a student needs more than 20 days, they may apply for a waiver for an additional 20 days with his or her campus’ student health office.

Harmony also announced that it will continue to inform parents if a child or team member tests positive for COVID-19 in their classroom and will conduct contact tracing.