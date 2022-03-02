Incumbents take Hidalgo County commission races

Two incumbent Hidalgo County commissioners handily defended their seats in Tuesday’s primary.

Both Precinct 2 Commissioner Eduardo “Eddie” Cantu and Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres were ahead of their opposition by at least 29% of the vote as of press time.

Cantu had garnered over three quarters of the vote over challenger Pablo Soto Jr., while Torres had won about 64% of the vote against Homero Jasso Jr.

Cantu cited drainage improvements, drawing federal funds and other projects as contributing to his win.

“I think our compassion for the community is what resonates in the community,” he wrote via text. “We care for students and working families by supporting them with a Boys & Girls Club. We support the community with special needs with inclusive parks and jobs.”

Torres, whose campaign with Jasso turned bitter at the end, said communication played into her win.

“One of the things that I vowed to do was to stay connected to the voters,” she said.

Under her leadership, Torres said, Precinct 4 delivered results and it told community members about them.

“I want to continue the progress that we’ve made in (Precinct 4) and I will strive to be a role model of what a public servant does,” she said. “And I want to set a standard of public service.”